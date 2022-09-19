These Mini Chalets 90 Mins From Montreal Have Skylights So You Can Stargaze In Bed
You can also watch TV from a suspended net floor.
Six new mini chalets are opening an hour and a half from Montreal so you can treat yourself to a little TLC this fall and winter. Each tiny home at Les Petits Chalets in Val-des-Lacs spans two floors with a private hot tub, heated floors and skylights above the bed. The rentals are even dog-friendly, so you can bring the whole family.
The rentals are built to keep you in a state of relaxation. Upstairs, you can lounge on a suspended net floor at the foot of the king-sized bed to watch your fave show on the 65" HDTV. Half the floor is made of hammock material, so you can see the living room below while you hang out (literally).
Downstairs, 12-foot patio doors lead from the fully stocked kitchen to the private patio, letting natural light in during the day and giving a panoramic view of the night sky after the sun goes down.
You can cozy up by the indoor or outdoor fireplace, or relax in the spacious shower with not one, but two waterfall spouts overhead. The site also offers unlimited access to a spa room with yoga, pilates and dance classes available on demand 24/7.
The chalets are located about 20 minutes from Mont-Tremblant and even closer to Kanatha-Aki, Quebec's only bison reserve, where you can walk among the animals and feed them. Plein Air Touski Centre is also nearby, offering a skatepark in the warmer months and a snowpark for the winter.
Three cabins are available to pre-book this season. The average price for a night ranges from $225 in the fall (for the smallest cabin) to $475 during peak holiday weeks in December and January. There's a two-night minimum for reservations and a 50% off promotion for any third-night bookings through December 1, 2022.
If you've been wondering what the tiny home hype is all about, this might be the place to find out.
Les Petits Chalets
Where: 502, chem. de Val-des-Lacs, Val-des-Lacs, QC