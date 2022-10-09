2 Canadian Cities Were Named Among The Best In The World & They're Both In Quebec
Sorry, not sorry Toronto and Vancouver.
Canadians may claim Quebec is their least favourite province but travellers from far and wide would beg to differ. Condé Nast Traveler released its annual Readers' Choice Awards and two Canadian spots made the top 10 of best cities in the world (as in the whole world) and they both just so happen to be in la belle province.
Montreal and Quebec City were the only two Canadian destinations to make the "big cities" list (Victoria, BC scored a top spot for "best small cities") — proving that Quebec is doing something right.
Considering both Montreal and Quebec are known for being cultural hubs, it comes as no surprise that visitors love us so much, and they do, like... a lot — Condé Nast Traveler said so!
"Your favourite big international cities include destinations beloved for food, wine, architecture, and art. Some are classic travel spots that many have visited multiple times, while others are slightly less-touristed, but all are equally deserving of your attention," the magazine wrote.
Montreal landed in the tenth spot on the list while Quebec City stood right in the middle, at number five. Both spots are known for their quaint cobblestone streets, impressive views of the St. Lawrence River, top-notch restaurants such as Chez Muffy and/or Joe Beef and of course, the language.
Montreal and Quebec are also among some pretty great company. Here's the full list of the Readers' Choice Awards for the best big cities in the world:
- Singapore
- Bangkok, Thailand
- Tokyo, Japan
- Mérida, Mexico
- Quebec City, Canada
- Cape Town, South Africa
- Mumbai, India
- Cusco, Peru
- Istanbul, Turkey
- Montreal, Canada
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.