This Quebec Ski Hill Roller Coaster Will Give You Shivers And Not Because Of The Cold

It's only an hour's drive from Montreal!

Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur

Just because winter has arrived doesn't mean we need to stop seeking adventure. Now, we just have to be on the hunt for snowy activities that provide a little thrill — and this roller coaster on a Quebec ski hill hidden in the middle of the forest is one of them.

The Viking, located at Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur, goes up to 35 km/hr, making it the perfect spot for any daredevils in the province to take a little road trip to. It's only an hour's drive from Montreal.

Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur

The rail course passes between the branches of the mountain over a distance of about one and a half kilometres. So, your eyes, your mind and your body all get a thrill.

You can also hop on the ride with one of your friends, as long as the total weight in the cart doesn't exceed 375 pounds.

If just the thought of this ride is freaking you out, don't fret. You have access to a crank at all times to slow down once you're on board.

Once there, you can pay $15.99 for a single run or opt for two or more runs for $11.99 each time. If you have a season pass for Saint-Sauveur or have a valid ski ticket for the day, it'll only cost you $10.99 per ride.

And of course, if you're hoping to get the most out of your trip to the Laurentians, you can spend the day skiing or snowboarding at Saint-Sauveur. Gotta make the most of the winter!

The Viking at Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur

Cost: $15.99 per person for one run

When: Until May 15, 2022

Address: 350, ave. Saint-Denis, Saint-Sauveur, QC

Website

