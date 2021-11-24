This Quebec Ski Hill Roller Coaster Will Give You Shivers And Not Because Of The Cold

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
Just because winter has arrived doesn't mean we need to stop seeking adventure. Now, we just have to be on the hunt for snowy activities that provide a little thrill — and this roller coaster on a Quebec ski hill hidden in the middle of the forest is one of them.
The Viking, located at Les Sommets Saint-Sauveur, goes up to 35 km/hr, making it the perfect spot for any daredevils in the province to take a little road trip to. It's only an hour's drive from Montreal.
The rail course passes between the branches of the mountain over a distance of about one and a half kilometres. So, your eyes, your mind and your body all get a thrill.
You can also hop on the ride with one of your friends, as long as the total weight in the cart doesn't exceed 375 pounds.
If just the thought of this ride is freaking you out, don't fret. You have access to a crank at all times to slow down once you're on board.
Once there, you can pay $15.99 for a single run or opt for two or more runs for $11.99 each time. If you have a season pass for Saint-Sauveur or have a valid ski ticket for the day, it'll only cost you $10.99 per ride.
And of course, if you're hoping to get the most out of your trip to the Laurentians, you can spend the day skiing or snowboarding at Saint-Sauveur. Gotta make the most of the winter!
Why You Need To Go: This historical town already has a major French influence and when the snow hits, it feels even more like you've taken a trip to France. And when you get cold, step into the Saint-Anne-de-Beaupré Shrine — it feels a whole lot like the Notre-Dame de Paris.
Why You Need To Go: Ice hotels can be found all across Europe during the winter, in countries like Germany, Finland and Norway. But, if you can't make it all the way out there, you can also visit Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier's Hôtel de Glace for a similar experience.
Why You Need To Go: Just a short drive from Montreal, this borough in the town of Longueuil has that same oh-so-magical feeling that you get when walking through the streets of Belgium during the holiday season. So you don't even need to go far to see a little European charm.
Why You Need To Go: Baie-Saint-Paul has all kinds of local boutiques, cafés and churches to explore, just like in little European towns. So if you can't afford a flight to Austria this winter, this spot is the next best thing.
Why You Need To Go: Wanna feel like you're skiing in the Swiss Alps without having to buy a plane ticket? Sommet Saint-Sauveur can provide that exact feeling. When the night hits and the slopes start to light up, your eyes may just be fooled into thinking you've found yourself in the Swiss town of Zermatt.
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Charlevoix region, Saint-Siméon is right by the water, giving it a real Norwegian feel during the winter. Plus, there's a ton to see while you're there. Between the village of Saint-Siméon, Port-au-Persil and Baie-des-Rochers, it's definitely worth the road trip.
Why You Need To Go: Yes, we know — This one is a little obvious, and it's a city rather than a town... But seriously, Quebec City during the winter couldn't have more European charm to it. And it's only a short road trip from Montreal! The German Christmas Market is an absolute must-see during the holiday season.
Why You Need To Go: This is one of the more popular spots for a country house because it's close to the city, but still gives you the feeling of being on a getaway. Whether you have a house here or not, you definitely need to make the trip.
Why You Need To Go: Great in the winter, great in the summer, this town is downright fantastic at any time of the year. It's also home to the fabulous Estérel Resort which will truly make you feel like you're travelling abroad.
With only a handful of weekends left this summer (crying real tears), opportunities for a getaway are becoming increasingly scarce. Now, does that mean you have to give up and accept that you won't be able to go on a mini vacation? No, of course not - because there are still tons of easy getaways to choose from, if you're willing to be spontaneous.
The reality is, a quick weekend vacation doesn't need to be meticulously planned out weeks beforehand. In many places, you can book accommodations right up to the night before, and as long as you have a way to get there, the rest is easy.
The great thing about the following quick getaways is that they require minimal effort to coordinate, and once you're there, it's all about relaxation. So don't feel pressure to have a perfectly organized itinerary - pick a place, grab your friends or your significant other, and decide that this weekend, you deserve a break.
We recently did a feature on this incredible lakeside spa, and it's the absolute perfect relaxing weekend getaway. Best of all, it's only an hour from Montreal, so it really does require little commitment and coordination to get there. The spa is surrounded by multiple hotels, so take your pick for the perfect escape from the city.
This beautiful little town has lots to offer in terms of nature and outdoor activities. You can relax and swim in the lake, go fishing, rent a boat, or go on a hike with stunning views. Best of all, the accommodation options are vast. Feel like staying in a hotel? No problem - you can book one easily. Craving that cottage or chalet experience? That's available too. You can even try camping or eco-lodging, so really, you can turn your Saint-Donat vacation into whatever you please.
I've spent a day at this spa before, and let me tell you, I wished I was staying there for the whole weekend. The beautiful old hotel is situated along a peaceful rushing stream, and the wooded area surrounding it has tons of relaxation spots complete with lawn chairs and hammocks. When your spa session is over, you can explore the quaint, hippie town of Wakefield, which is home to great restaurants, shops, a historic red covered bridge, and a beautiful lake that's yours to enjoy.
Disclaimer: anything I say about Ottawa is totally biased, because it's my hometown, so bear with me. That being said, Ottawa works well as a weekend getaway because it's close to the city, likely a familiar-feeling place for many Montrealers, and there's just enough to do so that you won't be bored in a two-day stay. Luckily, Narcity Ottawa has recently launched, so it's easier than ever to find things to do, places to eat, and spots to party last minute.
Many people know Stowe as a popular ski destination during the winter time, but trust me when I say it's equally as beautiful and exciting in the summer. With massive state parks nearby to explore -think waterfalls and breathtaking nature hikes - and quaint restaurants and shops throughout the town, Stowe is the breath of fresh air you've been looking for.
Saint-Sauveur is a quintessential cute small town, complete with a beautiful historic church and charming downtown area. A stay at one of their welcoming bed and breakfasts would make for a great weekend away. Best of all, it's only a ten minute drive away from the waterfalls in the town of Saint-Adele, so there's plenty to explore.
Oka National Park is a wonderful, vast expanse of nature just waiting to be discovered. There are awesome private camping spots, and a huge beach to enjoy water sports and swimming from. In just an hour's time, you can totally escape the hustle and bustle of the city and be immersed in nature - which is pretty impressive if you ask me. Really, you need not go far to experience a classic camping weekend, and Oka is the ideal spot.
Honestly, I don't have enough words to explain how amazing Lake Placid is. There are tons of hiking trails for every skill level and time frame, beautiful lakes, secret swimming spots, and great accommodation options. The Adirondacks region makes a concerted effort at environmental protection and conservation, so it truly is a nature getaway. Situated only two hours across the border, there's no excuse not to visit this magical place this summer.
Another great small town in Quebec, Chelsea feels like it was pretty much built for a weekend away. From the famous Nordik Spa, to the surrounding Gatineau hills, to gourmet cuisine at local restaurants, Chelsea really can't be beat. It's worth it just for the spa alone, but there's definitely tons of other activities to do. Be sure to bring your bikes along if possible, because there are some great trails around this area.
Alright alright, I know this is a blatantly obvious weekend getaway option. By this point, most Montrealers have been to Tremblant at least once, whether it was for a day trip, ski vacation, or quick summer trip. Either way, it still deserves a spot on this list because it remains a key go-to location that's super easy to plan last minute. You really can't go wrong with Tremblant, and even though it's mainly a ski resort, their summer activities, especially those available on the lake, are not to be ignored.
There's maybe nothing quite as fine as summer lovin', and since the season of love is officially here, let's talk about sex...err I mean romance. Montreal is without a doubt a dazzling city when it comes to romancing that special someone, but sometimes a little getaway from all the hustle and bustle is just what the doctor ordered. Not to mention, the change of scenery can do wonders for the libido...err I mean soul.
That's why we've found 5 perfect getaway ideas designedto impress that special someone. Discover them all with the BMW i series this summer.
1. The Brome-Missisquoi Wine Route
Nothing says impressive and romantic better than a good bottle of wine shared in each other's company. So how about several of Quebec's finest straight from the source in the beautiful Brome countryside!
Discover any one of 21 Quebec wineries along the 140km Brome-Missisquoi Wine Route in the scenic Eastern Townships, located just 40 minutes east of Montreal. Have fun crushing the grapes, taking part in the harvest, or picnicking in the fields, all while learning about our province's winery tradition. Chateau Bromont offers an exceptional package that includes accommodation, transportation, wine tasting, guide services and meals.
While you're at it, might as well visit the Chocolate Museum in Bromont’s old village, you know...for informative purposes only, I'm sure.
2. International Balloon Festival of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu
This annual festival offers nine days of magical balloon sky magic that is sure to wow the socks right off your special someone. Located just 20 mins from the city, crowds from all over come to marvel at some 125 hot-air balloons as they fill the skies of Montérégie with a variety of colours in all shapes and sizes.
Throughout the day, partake in a plethora of activities, carnival rides, sky-diving stunts, and live shows including musical performances by Meghan Trainor, Our Lady Peace, Moist, Misteur Valaire, and Radio Radio to name a few. The 32nd edition of the International Balloon Festival of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu will be held from August 8 to 16, 2015.
3. Saint-Sauveur
Located just 45 mins from Montreal in the magnificent Laurentian Mountains, Saint-Sauveur definitely has a little something for everyone. With an endless list of outdoor activities to choose from, as well as a whole host of shopping, art galleries and excellent restaurant options, you really can't go wrong spending the weekend here.
Make sure to check out the Festival des Arts de Saint-Sauveur happening July 30 to August 8, which showcases the best in performing arts from both local and international talents, as well as various free outdoor shows. Stay at the luxurious Manoir Hotel with a romantic getaway package that includes accommodation, a gastronomic dinner for 2 at l'Ambiance, a couple's massage, a bottle of sparkling wine in your room, and access to the spas, pools, sauna, steam bath, relaxation area and gym. Very nice.
4. Camping at Yamaska National Park
If you're lucky, your S/O doesn't need fancy hotels and expensive dinners to impress her, and instead wants nothing more than some quality time with you spent in the great outdoors. Located in the Eastern Townships, Yamaska National Park offers gorgeous landscapes to explore, a vast body of water to enjoy, and a full range of accommodation options from true tent-camping to private, fully-equipped cabins right by the beach. You have to admit, cuddling up by the fire while gazing up at the stars with a few beers in hand is pretty damn romantic.
5. Mont-Tremblant
One of Quebec's premier ski destinations also makes a fabulous getaway option in the summer. The European-style village at the foot of the Mont Tremblant Resort boasts a fantastic array of gourmet restaurants, charming bistros, exclusive boutiques, nightclubs and a Casino.
The world-class resort obviously offers a great selection of accommodation such as the luxurious Fairmount Hotel, but why not really flex your romantic muscle, why not rent a private waterfront treehouse. Immerse yourself in nature and fresh air, stroll down to the lake for a refreshing dip, or enjoy a sunny picnic together before retreating to your cozy treetop love nest.
And if you're feeling extra baller, treat yourselves to a helicopter ride for a breath-taking tour of the region which also includes an intimate 6-course dinner with transport to and from. Now that's fancy.