This Quebec Ski Hill Offers Canada’s First Yooner Rides & It's Like Go-Karting On Snow
WTF is a Yooner? You only need to drive 90 minutes outside Montreal to find out!
Ski season is upon us! While the winter slopes can be intimidating for many — not to mention, expensive — Mont Sutton, a Quebec ski hill, offers some of Canada's first Yooner rides. Since you're probably wondering, "WTF is a Yooner?" it's a ski/sled hybrid that's a must-do winter activity everyone can enjoy.
Located only 90 minutes outside of Montreal by car, Mont Sutton is the perfect place to try a Yooner. Seated 20 centimetres above the ground with shock absorbers, an easy-to-control handle, and a runner for carving stellar turns on the mountain, the Yooners will have you feeling like you are skiing without needing a single lesson.
Luckily for first-timers, the Yooner does not take nearly as much time to grasp as skiing and snowboarding do as they can be easily mastered in as little as one run.
The Yooner rental, lift ticket and helmet come in at $50 + taxes for two hours, and can be enjoyed on the mountain trails of chairlift II.
Season pass and daily pass holders can rent a Yooner for $25 + taxes for two hours. While the Yooner can be enjoyed by anyone 8 years and older, riders between ages 8 and 11 must be accompanied by a parent.
The two-hour ride can be booked in three different blocked time blocks: 9 a.m to 11 a.m, 11:30 a.m to 1:30 p.m, and 2 p.m to 4 p.m.
Mont Sutton recommends you book your equipment in advance. Don't worry about needing ski boots, your good 'ole winter boots are the right match for this activity.
Mont Sutton Yooner Ride
Price: $50 + tax (or $25 + tax for season/daily pass holders)
When: Until April 17 with time blocks between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Address: 571, rue Maple, Sutton, QC
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy the snowy slopes of Mont Sutton while experiencing some of Canada's first Yooner rides.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
