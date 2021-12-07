This Restaurant Near Gatineau Serves Dinner Under The Stars & It's Magical (And Not Cold!)
See-through chalets make for meals with a VIEW.
Nature isn't just reserved for camping, outdoor activities, skiing and spotting animals. Foodies can get their nature fix by dining under the stars. And, thanks to the Wakefield Mill's magical starlight chalets, you can do so without freezing your butt off in the winter.
The Wakefield Mill is a hotel and spa with a restaurant just half an hour north of Gatineau. Its starlight chalets — where it offers a dinner service — are translucent, heated structures that look out onto a beautiful wooded landscape full of magical fairy lights. It's the perfect setting for a romantic date with your favourite person or a relaxing time with your best friend!
The chalets are equipped with a table that seats two, a rug and lamps. Even though they're heated, there's no insulation so you should still dress warmly.
As the chalet's ambiance sets a special tone, the Wakefield Mill's French-inspired menu will also excite your taste buds. With a focus on local products, the table d'hôte menu includes dishes like a stuffed saddle of rabbit, a grilled beef tenderloin, a black bean chilli and so much more.
After your meal, you can cozy up by the hotel's outdoor fireplace while taking in a beautiful view of the Mclaren Falls and La Pêche River.
To reserve a chalet, the Wakefield Mill told Narcity Québec you can call them up and book one between Thursday and Saturday for $30 plus tax per person for two hours. But if you take the meals into account, you should budget closer to $100 per person for the evening.
Instead of just spending two hours at the Wakefield Mill, you can also opt to stay overnight. The Constellations Package comes with overnight accommodations for two, gourmet breakfast, access to the outdoor hot tubs and a three-course dinner for two in a starlight chalet.
Wakefield Mill's starlight chalets
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French-inspired
Address: 60, ch. Mill, Wakefield, QC
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.
