This Sunflower Field Near Montreal Offers Bouquets & Berries For A Last Taste Of Summer
You can pick sunflowers and strawberries all evening long.
Summer may be winding down, but that just means it's time for sunflower season! Towering fields of black and gold await you only 45 minutes from downtown Montreal, in a magical place that also offers pick-your-own bouquets and strawberries through the first week of September. The fields at La Belle de Coteaux-du-Lac are open for sunflower visits as of August 18, and they'll stay open each weekend through September 4.
Reserving your ticket grants you the chance to wander through the sunflower fields, visit a play area and a corn maze, and have a picnic among the blossoms.
This season, the team at La Belle de Coteaux-du-Lac are offering more than 60 varieties of sunflower as well as other flowers that can be found in a sprawling pick-your-own section, which you can pay a little extra to visit and bring home your customized bouquet. The only limit on how much you can pick is how much you can fit in your vase!
Reservations can be made online in advance or in-person at the fields, allowing you to plan in advance or wing it as you like. The fields are open at 11 a.m. each day, staying open through 6 p.m. most weekends and occasionally at night from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.
These late-night visits let you watch the sunset, take stunning pictures and enjoy the farm's FestiLunch meals in front of a number of bonfires in the heart of the fields. You can buy s'mores kits at the restaurant to cook over the open fires as you gaze over the sunflowers in the evening light.
What more could you ask from a summer evening near Montreal?
La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac Sunflower fields
When: August 18, 19 & 20; August 25, 26 & 27; September 1, 2, 3 & 4
Where: 75, route 201, Coteau-du-Lac, QC
Cost: $19.95 per adult or $29 for one adult with a bouquet
Why You Should Go: To frolic among the sunflowers, pick your very own bouquet and share a meal with friends in a beautiful late-summer locale.