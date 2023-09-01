8 Apple Picking Orchards Near Montreal To Visit This Fall
'Tis the apple picking season! 🍎
As summer's warmth gracefully (and sadly) gives way to the crisp embrace of the autumn season, there's no better way to ring in fall than by embarking on a wholesome apple picking adventure near Montreal. Apple picking ranks right up there among fall activities like drinking pumpkin spice lattes and checking out breathtaking foliage, it's no surprise that Montrealers flock to the outskirts of the city for a U-pick session during the coziest time of year.
Whether you're a die-hard apple aficionado or simply want to visit an orchard for Instagram pics, Quebec is home to some of the juiciest U-pick spots, from nearby Quinn Farm to destinations like Verger Labonté in Oka, Petch Orchards in Hemmingford — and beyond. Visitors can browse through the orchards, ambling through rows upon rows of apple trees all while plucking the ripest, most succulent fruit straight from the source. From Paula Red, Lobo, Macintosh, and Gala apples to Melba and Honeycrisp, the apple variety caters to every palate, including organic apples in some spots.
From the satisfying crunch of that first bite to the sweet scent of apple pie wafting through the air to a sip of crisp apple cider, apple season is an essential fall activity, and we've got you covered on seven of the best apple picking destinations worth visiting this season.
Labonté de la Pomme
Cost: $7 for a three-litre bag
When: Officially started
Where: 405, Rang de l'Annonciation, Oka, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located only an hour outside of Montreal, Labonté is home to loads of apple trees with Melba, Jersey Mac, Sunrise, and Red Free apples available as early as August. As the weeks pass, Lobo, Jaune d'Oka and Macintosh apples will be ready to pick well into October. In addition to apple picking, you can also enjoy a few new features at the orchard including a luxury outdoor picnic, corn maze, and their Cabana à Pommes, which is basically a sugar shack feat served all year round.
Vergers Petit et Fils
Cost: $20 for one bag to $75 for five bags
When: Officially started
Where: 1020, ch. de la Montagne, Mont-Saint-Hilaire, QC
Why You Need To Go: This family-run orchard is located less than a 45-minute drive from the city. Petit et Fils has been in operation since 1896, producing some of the province's most sweet and juicy apples including Sunrise, Paulared, Lobo, MacIntosh, Spartan, Cortland and Empire apples. The orchard is also home to a mini farm, tractor rides, a giant labyrinth and a cider tasting venue for those who prefer to drink their apples rather than eat 'em.
Quinn Farm
Cost: $15 for a seven-pound bag and $29 for a 16-pound bag
When: Officially started
Where: 2495, boul. Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Need To Go: Quinn Farm is home to some of the best U-pick options with blueberries, strawberries, cherries and veggies available throughout the summer months. As the fall creeps on in, apple picking takes centre stage up until October 10. The farm is home to Paula Red, Lobo, Cortland, Macintosh, Spartan and Eden apples, to name a few. For those who are bringing the family over, you can also take advantage of the tractor and wagon rides, as well as pay a visit to the farm animals.
Verger de la Savane
Cost: $13 for a small 10-pound bag and $20 for a large 20-pound bag
When: Starting September 23
Where: 8000, ch. de la Savane, Saint-Hubert, QC
Why You Need To Go: Every year at the start of fall, Verger de la Savane & Légumes Charbonneau welcomes Montrealers and visitors alike for some fun in the sun and apple picking until early November. The orchard is also notorious for its sweet corn and fresh fruits, which remain available for purchase at their food stand. Note they are open on weekends only.
La Magie de la Pomme
Cost: $15 for a 10-pound bag
When: Starting September 3
Where: 925, ch. Fresnière, Saint-Eustache, QC
Why You Need To Go: La Magie de la Pomme is only a 30-minute drive from Montreal and offers visitors an array of apples to choose from. While there, guests can enjoy an apple-picking-filled day as well as the café terrasse, tastings, the mini farm, and a photo booth located in the pumpkin field, making it an ideal destination for families.
Verger Richard Legault
Cost: TBC (we've contacted the orchard for details)
When: Officially started
Where: 425, rue Binette, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: This charming orchard only an hour outside of Montreal has been in operation since 1975 when Richard Legault himself purchased the land to start running a family business. Since then, they have managed to remain one of the top U-pick spots across the province with over 13 varieties of apples to choose from. Additionally, a visit to the Verger Richard Legault isn't complete without enjoying a snack and beverage on their second-storey terrasse with views of the Montreal skyline.
La Tête dans les Pommes
Cost: $13 + tax for a five-pound bag
When: Officially started
Where: 1673 ch. Principal, Saint-Joseph-du-Lac, QC
Why You Need To Go: The La Tête dans les Pommes offers visitors more than 25 apple varieties to pick from (all of which are grown without the use of chemical pesticides). The orchard also hosts free tastings, as well as a small farm, areas for picnics, tractor rides, a charming and rustic store and a playground for the kids. This orchard is relatively new, having opened in 2018 with a focus on environmentally friendly practices. At Tête dans les Pommes, you are guaranteed Ecocert Canada-certified organic apples, plums, raspberries, garlic and grapes.
Petch Orchards
Cost: TBC (we've contacted the orchard for details)
When: Starts September 1
Where: 431, Route 202, Hemmingford, QC
Why You Need To Go: Situated a mere 45-minute drive from the city, Petch Orchards offers Montreal residents an enchanting opportunity to partake in apple, pumpkin, pear, and plum picking at their charming farm nestled in the picturesque region of Hemmingford. Beyond the bounty of fruits and vegetables, this farm is renowned for crafting some of the most exceptional apple cider and apple juice in the entire province. Oh, and not to mention their donuts are an absolute must-try.