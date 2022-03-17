This Week's Lotto Max Jackpot Is $66 Million — Maybe You'll Finally Be Able To Afford Gas
Let's hope the luck of the Irish is on your side. 🍀
Let's face it, I don't think anyone would complain about having a few extra million dollars in their pocket, and that's exactly why people keep buying Lotto Max tickets time and time again.
Now, there's even a little more reason to that normally, and hopefully, you'll have the luck of the Irish on your side if you decide to purchase a ticket on St-Patrick's Day.
The Lotto Max jackpot is up to $66 million this Friday, March 18, with the grand prize being $60 million and approximately six $1 million Maxmillions to be drawn across Canada.
Earlier this week, on Tuesday, two $1 million prizes were won in Ontario and Quebec, but the jackpot was not won, which is why Friday's jackpot is so high.
In a press release, Loto-Québec explained just how lucky Quebecers have gotten with Lotto Max tickets.
Apparently, people living in La Belle Province have won more than $3,021 million in the Lotto Max since it first started.
Plus, "thirty-eight jackpots have been won in Quebec, including two of $70,000,000 - the largest jackpots ever won in Quebec - in the February 25 and October 9, 2020 draws," the company wrote.
Loto-Québec also shared that the last record Lotto Max jackpot in Quebec was back in 2019, on June 11, when a family shared $65,000,000. That must have made for one lovely family holiday!
If you're looking to test your luck, tickets can be purchased online with your Loto-Québec account or at a retailer before 10:30 p.m. on draw days, aka Tuesdays and Fridays.
The winning numbers are posted a few hours after the draw on Loto-Québec's website.
