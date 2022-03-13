Trending Topics

St Patricks Day Montreal

7 Irish Bars In Montreal To Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

The day we've been waiting for since 2019! 🍀

Hurley's pub in Montreal, right: One Punch Mickey’s in Montreal.
Hurleys Irish Pub | Facebook, @onepunchmickeys | Instagram

One of the most iconic holidays of the year is approaching! For those who aren't sure which Irish bars in Montreal to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at, we've got your back.

And as if this Irish holiday wasn't exciting enough, the Montreal weather forecast is also predicting spring temperatures of 15 C on that Thursday. What more could we ask for?

Ye Olde Orchard

Address: Multiple locations in Montreal

Why You Should Go: You can celebrate Irish culture properly with a $6 Bailey's coffee... or five.

McKibbin's Irish Pub

Address: Multiple locations in Montreal

Why You Should Go: McKibbin's has some great deals happening from March 14 to 19, so you can even start your St. Patrick's Day celebrations early!

Hurley's Irish Pub

Address: 1225, rue Crescent, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Hurley's is a typical spot to hit after the St. Patrick's Day parade since it's close to where it happens.

One Punch Mickey's

Address: 521, rue Bélanger E, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: This new bar is officially opening on St. Patrick's Day, so you know its bound to be the perfect spot to celebrate the holiday.

Le Vieux Dublin Pub

Address: 636, rue Cathcart, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: For all the music lovers in Montreal, on the Thursday, this pub will have live music starting at 3 p.m. Plus you can get some tasty food and drinks while listening.

Patrick's Pub

Address: 1707, rue Saint Denis, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: If you're looking for a spot to get brunch after the St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday, you know where to go.

Pub McCarold

Address: 5400, Chemin de la Côte-des-Neiges, Montreal, QC

Why You Should Go: Anyone on the hunt for an authentic Irish pub to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at should make their way over to Pub McCarold.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

