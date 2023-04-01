Tim Hortons Introduced A Brand-New Square Timbit & It's Lowkey A Great Idea
Timmies really said April Fool's!
Tim Hortons is hopping on the April Fool's bandwagon and introduced a brand-new square Timbit.
The iconic Canadian café dropped the video across its social media with Chef Tallis, Culinary Director at Tim Hortons showcasing the newest square-sized Timbits, and while it's totally a joke, square Timbits are lowkey a pretty neat idea.
"We are introducing the newest invasion for Tim Hortons…the square Timbit," Tallis says in the video. The camera pans to the re-invented Timbit with classic flavours such as chocolate glaze and birthday cake all in cube form.
"I love these", Tallis says holding the original circular Timbit, "but these [square Timbits] are a whole other dimension."
Although we love the traditional Timbit, making cube-sized sweet treats isn't half bad. Not only can you stack them, as Tallis demonstrates in the hilarious video, but he also makes a great point of getting six sides of flavour.
"One side, or six sides of flavour? I feel like squares the new thing," the culinary director said.
Timmies finally let us all in on the joke at the end of the video. However, folks are disappointed that it's not actually a real thing.
"I was lowkey excited though," one person commented. "I think you're on to something," another wrote.
Although it won't be a permanent addition to the menu (yet), Timmies is actually selling the cube donuts (chocolate glaze, birthday cake and coconut) at select stores for all of April 1, they said in a press release.
What team Timbit are you? Circle or square?