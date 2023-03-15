Tim Hortons Is Bringing Back The Cadbury Mini Egg Donut & Introducing A New Mini Egg Treat
It's like eating the Easter Bunny's spawn, you monster!
Cadbury Eggs. Freshly laid by the Easter Bunny. Served on a donut platter. It's the stuff of Candyland dreams (and sugar-fuelled nightmares). And it's now available at your local Tim Hortons.
The coffee and fast-food chain reintroduced the Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donut on March 15. A perennial favourite, the dessert consists of a plain donut, dipped in white fondant and covered in pastel candies arranged to look like a fairytale creature delivered its ovum on top of your food.
New this year on the Tim Hortons menu is the Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookie, a classic chocolate chunk cookie with, you guessed it, more eggs.
"Our Cadbury Mini Eggs Dream Donuts have always been a big hit with our guests and we're really excited to have another special Easter treat this year with our new Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookies," Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation Tallis Voakes said in a press release.
"We all look forward to enjoying Cadbury Mini Eggs every spring and so I can't wait to have our guests try the new Cadbury Mini Eggs Cookies that are packed with those famous crunchy, chocolatey bites!"
Both products are now available at participating Tim Hortons across Canada.