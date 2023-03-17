Olivia’s Authentic Chicken Is Opening A New Location & Offering Free Tenders To Celebrate
Free fried chicken? Say less.
There's only one thing better than fried chicken… free fried chicken! In celebration of Olivia's Authentic Chicken opening its first-ever Laval location, you can score some of their delectable chicken tenders at no cost.
Olivia's Authentic Chicken opened a new spot in Sainte-Dorothée on 2292 Autoroute Chomedey O., and will be giving away a two-piece chicken tender and sauce combo totally free this Sunday, March 19 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. — giving you four hours to get your free fried chicken on.
The new Laval location marks the ninth franchise in the Greater Montreal area with four on the Island of Montreal (Downtown, Fairview Pointe-Claire, Côte-des-Neiges and Notre-Dame-de-Grâce).
Olivia's is made fresh and halal and is known for its egg and dairy-free batter. In addition to its classic chicken tenders, Olivia's Authentic Chicken also serves up a mean fried chicken sandwich available in three different variations — the original, the all-dressed and the spicy.
The restaurant also carries wraps, two delectable poutines, salads and an array of sides including coleslaw, macaroni salad, buns and buttered corn. You can also select one of Olivia's eight sauces to pair with your chicken tenders including honey mustard, ranch and spicy mayo, to name a few.
So, who's ready to get their hands on some fried chicken?
Olivia's Authentic Chicken New Laval Location
Deal: Free two-piece chicken tenders with sauce
When: Sunday, March 19, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.