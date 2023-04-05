Here's What Will Be Open & Closed Over Easter Weekend In Montreal
Most things will stay open, thank goodness.
Staff Writer
Apr 05, 2023, 6:01 PM
Easter weekend is fun and all, what with mini eggs concoctions and egg hunts and mainly just eggs. But what if you have somewhere to be? Thankfully, this quick list of what's open and closed will guide you through the confusing timetables and annoying searches that characterize any holiday period. Most places will remain open throughout the weekend, but there are a few noteworthy exceptions that are good to keep in mind.
What's open in Montreal on Good Friday (April 7)?
- Canada Post
- Canada Post will be closed, but "post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business."
- Ecocentres will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Many malls and shopping centres, including:
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Montreal's three biggest public markets: Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve.
- The SAQ
- The SQDC
- The STM network, on a holiday schedule
- Trash and recycling pickup will continue as normal
What's open in Montreal on Saturday, April 8?
- Canada Post
- Canada Post will be open.
- Ecocentres will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Many malls and shopping centres, including:
- the Centre Eaton,
- the Carrefour Angrignon,
- the Centre Rockland,
- the Galeries d'Anjou,
- and the Fairview Pointe-Claire.
- The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
- Montreal municipal permit counters
- Montreal's three biggest public markets: Jean-Talon, Atwater and Maisonneuve.
- Municipal Court
- The SAQ
- The STM network
- Trash and recycling pickup
What's closed in Montreal on Easter Sunday, April 9?
- The SAQ
- But only SAQ Selections and Depots; SAQ Express and SAQ branches will be open.
What's closed in Montreal on Easter Monday, April 10?
- Canada Post
- Canada Post will be closed, but "post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the hours of service of the host business."
- Ecocentres
- They reopen Tuesday, April 11
- Montreal municipal permit counters
- They reopen on Tuesday, April 11
- Municipal Court
- The STM network
- Buses will run on a holiday schedule.
