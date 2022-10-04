Tim Hortons NHL Trading Cards Are Back & You Could Win Tix To The 2023 Stanley Cup Final
Or a VIP trip to meet Sidney Crosby! 🏒
Time to whip out that hockey card binder of yours 'cause Tim Hortons is giving you the chance to add to your collection with the return of NHL trading cards. Timmies welcomed the ever-so-Canadian time of year on October 4 with a brand new set of Tims hockey cards right in time for the NHL 2022-23 season.
"Hockey is a key part of the Tim Hortons DNA and we're thrilled to be getting fans excited for the start of another NHL season with our Tims NHL Trading Cards," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer at Tim Hortons.
You can score a pack of hockey trading cards for only $1 with a purchase of any qualifying beverage or for $1.99 without a beverage. This year's Tims NHL Trading Cards set includes more than just some of your fave players — but you can also win a variety of worthwhile prizes that will blow your skates off.
Highlights of this year's collection include the chance to find one of 87 signed Sidney Crosby cards, one of 100 Nathan MacKinnon signed cards and one of 100 signed Dawson Mercer cards.
Additionally, you'll be able to collect 3D Flow of Time inserts in some sets, which show players morphing from their rookie season into a present-day action show. Sidney Crosby, Auston Matthews, Nathan MacKinnon, Carey Price and Patrice Bergeron are among the 18 NHL stars that come with Flow of Time cards.
Other prizes include food and beverage, $50 Timmies gift cards, a Sportsnet NOW Premium subscription, EA Sports NHL 23 & Xbox Series S and a VIP trip to watch an NHL game and meet Sidney Crosby. But believe it or not, the Crosby meet and greet isn't even the best one.
For all you diehard NHL fans, you can also score a trip to the 2023 Stanley Cup final with airfare, accommodations and tickets for two for the final game all covered. Wild, right?
Happy collecting!
