Tim Hortons Unveiled A New 'Pumpkin Spice' Menu & It's Like A Fall Flavour Orgy In Your Mouth
It's an all-out battle with Starbucks.
The equinox might be weeks away, but not even the rules of astronomy can deter the relentless march of capitalism. On the corporate clock, autumn begins with the launch of chain restaurant fall menus. Up first is Tim Hortons, which unveiled a new "pumpkin spice" menu available as of August 29.
Yup, we're not even waiting for September anymore.
There will be two fall dream donuts this year: the Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut with orange and white fondant and candied praline pumpkin seeds; and the Creamy Maple Pecan Dream Donut with maple fondant, chocolate and praline pecans.
The cream-filled Pumpkin Spice Muffin rounds out the fall food menu.
Returning this year is Tim Hortons' take on the Pumpkin Spice Latte, once again setting up an all-out battle for fall coffee and confectionary dominance with Starbucks, which announced its fall 2022 menu, including the famous PSL, on the same date.
The Timmies pumpkin spice beverage also comes in a perverse but oh-so-delicious iced version in the form of the Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp.
New this year is the Tim Hortons Maple Collection with "100% Canadian" maple syrup, maple butter and maple candy, all of which customers can select with their order at participating franchises.
Tim Hortons Maple Collection.CNW Group/Tim Hortons
"Every fall, Tims guests look forward to the arrival of our Pumpkin Spice-flavoured food and beverages – so we're happy to introduce them a little early before sweater weather hits," Tim Hortons Chief Marketing Officer Hope Bagozzi said in a press release.
"The aromas and flavours of our Pumpkin Spice menu items give you a cozy and comforting feeling on those crisp fall days."