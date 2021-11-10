Justin Bieber Is Launching 'Timbiebs' Donuts At Tim Hortons For Some Reason
Did someone ask for this??
Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons are teaming up in an unlikely partnership to bring you three new Timbit donut flavours you didn't ask for but are getting anyway.
The coffee chain made the announcement via a new ad that shows the Canadian singer brainstorming possible new flavour combinations, ultimately deciding on Birthday Cake Waffle, Chocolate White Fudge and Sour Cream Chocolate Chip.
The French version of the video even shows Bieber uttering a few phrases in la langue de Molière.
According to a press release, the superstar arrived at the three new flavours following a "multi-stage, iterative journey" with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation.
"Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine," Bieber said in the release. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."
'Timbiebs' will be available at participating Tim Hortons locations in Canada for a limited time as of November 29.
- Quebec Tim Hortons Cups Will Be Blue For St-Jean-Baptiste Day ... ›
- I Tried The New Tim Hortons Burger And This Is My Honest Opinion ... ›