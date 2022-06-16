I Tried Tim Hortons In Spain & It’s Totalmente Different From The Ones In Canada
Gourmet sandwiches, dream Timbits, and stylish uniforms! 🍁
This Review article is part of a Narcity Media series. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the views of Narcity Media.
Tim Hortons is certainly a national treasure in Canada, but it seems as if it's got some major competition when it comes to its international locations.
During my most recent travels throughout Spain, I managed to spot a Timmies right in the heart of Madrid — who would've thought, right?
Well, it didn't take too much time before the proud Canadian in me crossed over Gran Via street to get a taste of what Spanish Timmies had to offer, and it ay dios mío was it ever different from what we've got over here in the true north. And not just good different...great different!
Mike Chaar in front of the Spanish Timmies in Madrid.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog
Described as a "Canadian Coffee House" the Madrid Timmies was far more than just a "coffee house," it was a full-on gourmet café.
From its white and simple exterior, proudly showing off a Canadian maple leaf "Tims" sign, you wouldn't expect the interior to be so stunning.
As you walk in, the "Canadian Coffee House" description totally made sense, considering it gave off major Canadian vibes, in the best way possible, of course.
From illuminated maple leaves and canoe paddles on the wall to a gorgeous painting of the Canadian mountains, this Madrid Timmies knew exactly what it was doing, and it was doing it 100% right.
While the interior was gorgeous, the menu was even more of a treat.
A food display inside the Spanish Tim Hortons in Madrid.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog
Sure, Canada has some pretty good menu items and sweet treats, but the Tim Hortons in Madrid really took things to a whole other level.
While we have delish sandwiches, it's nothing compared to the gourmet sandwiches offered in Spain. From their chicken or bacon grilled club to their rustic ciabatta bread options, it felt more like being in a high-end café than your average Canadian chain coffee house.
As for the sweets? Don't even get me started.
I had to try out some of their "dream Timbits" to-go, which included flavours such as cheesecake, chocolate-covered, and an array of other mouthwatering options that I couldn't get enough of.
Yeah, Canada got itself Timbiebs, but nothing came close to the culinary choices offered at this Madrid location.
Mike Chaar showing off his order of an iced cappuccino and food.Mike Chaar | MTLBlog
As for drinks, I had to get a classic Iced Capp to-go. I had mine made with almond milk, 'cause I wasn't about to hunt for a bathroom in one of the busiest areas of Madrid. No, gracias!
Although the taste was pretty similar to what you'd get in Canada, the milk and coffee used just hit differently. Again, not just good different...great different.
With the decor being top-notch, and the food being delicious, it came as no surprise that even the uniforms were more stylish. The two lovely ladies who served me were decked out in denim aprons that really tied the Canadian theme together.
So, it's safe to say that Canada needs to step up its game, 'cause Spanish Tim Horton's offered up an experience I'll never forget.