Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
tim hortons

Tim Hortons UK Has A Totally Different Menu With Burgers, Pancakes & Lots Of Maple Treats

Baked beans in a toasted melt, anyone?

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
Tim Hortons UK menu items.

Tim Hortons UK menu items.

TimHortonsUK | Twitter

If you're a fan of Tim Hortons, then you just need to get a load of what they're serving overseas in the United Kingdom.

While Canada is home to some traditional Timmies menu items, including our beloved Timbits, the double-double and the Iced Capp, it appears the UK does things its own way.

While they've definitely got hot and cold beverages, breakfast items, meals and sweets, the menu looks very different.

For starters, Timmies in England took the Canadian coffee house theme to the extreme with loads of maple menu items.

From their Maple Latte and Maple Macchiato, both of which can be served iced, all the way to their Tims Maple Shake and Maple Iced Capp drinks, you can't help but point out how they all sound suuuuper Canadian but freakin' delicious, too.

Although Tims UK has a pretty spot on brekky to what we've got over here in Canada, there are some additions to their menu that the True North should definitely start serving up.

They've got tons of pancake options and flavours including maple, chocolate hazelnut, a maple, caramel and white chocolate combo, and a chocolate hazelnut spread and Oreo mix. Yum, right?

The biggest shock though is their meal items. While Canada serves up a mean Tims Club or chicken wrap, the UK stepped up their game and said "f*ck being Toujours Frais, we're serving burgers!"

They've got… ready for it? Nacho Chilli Cheese Burger, Tims Smoky Maple Burger, Tims Bacon Double Burger, Tims Crispy Chicken Sandwich and hot dogs, for crying out loud. Hot dogs!

The idea of going to Tim Hortons and grabbing a hot dog just doesn't sit right for some reason, but alas, the Brits seem to be on board with it.

As for their sweets, Tims UK decided to stick with more of a traditional menu. However, there are a few items that Canada needs to adopt including their Stuffed Salted Caramel Chocolate Truffle Donut, Strawberry Trifle Donut and Stuffed Lemon Meringue Donut.

Next, you've got the Heinz beans wraps or toasted melts that Canadian Timmies should definitely not adopt.

While the UK is known for their love of beans and all, heck we've even got des fèves au lard in Quebec, we're not about putting them inside sandwich wraps or toasted melts. Maybe it's just one of those "you've gotta taste it to believe it," type meals.

Despite the vast difference when it comes to menu items in Canada versus the UK, Tim Hortons here will always be superior and we can't be convinced otherwise.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...