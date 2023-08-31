The World’s Top Tourist Traps Were Ranked & 9 Canadian Spots Made The List
Quebec seems to be a tourist trap-free province.
The top tourist traps across the globe were recently ranked and nine Canadian destinations made the list, which serves either as a warning about landmarks, monuments and sights to visit — or as a warning about the flaws in making lists based on keywords in internet reviews.
USA Today released its Top 100 Biggest Tourist Traps Worldwide ranking on August 24 where they analyzed over 23 million Google reviews of the world's 500 most popular tourist attractions, spanning 65 countries in six continents. For each attraction, USA Today verified how many of the reviews included terms such as "tourist trap," "overrated," or "expensive."
The study then compared each attraction to each other by measuring the relative frequency these terms were mentioned, dividing the number of mentions in each case by the total number of reviews for that attraction. And alas, the ranking came to be. A ranking some may find is made up of an excessive number of random U.S. destinations than expected — and of a number of places that might simply often get crowded — but a ranking nonetheless.
Although Canada has a number of "tourist traps" included on the list, we managed to avoid any of the top five. USA Today ranked the Four Corners Monument as the top tourist trap in the world (it's the only place in the U.S. where four states meet — Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado and Utah).
The Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts ranked second, while the Calico Ghost Town in California came in third. The United States managed to occupy the entirety of the top spots with the Crazy Horse Memorial in South Dakota and the International UFO Museum and Research Center in New Mexico rounding off the top five. Is anyone else confused about how spots like the Hollywood Sign, Times Square or the Lincoln Memorial were beaten by the International UFO Museum? The International UFO Museum?!
Canada's first entry comes in at number eight with Vancouver's Capilano Suspension Bridge. If you've ever visited Van City, then you know just how packed the suspension bridge can get, and when you're hanging 70 metres above flowing water, crowds may be the last thing you want to deal with. But is it a tourist trap? Hmmm.
The Skylon Tower in Niagara Falls also made the cut, landing 19th on the list. In fact, a bunch of Ontario spots made up most of Canada's entries on the list with Ottawa's Byward Market (31), the Distillery District (62) in Toronto, and Niagara Falls (63) all being highlighted.
Toronto's CN Tower (72), and Casa Loma (92) also made the cut. Additionally, Grouse Mountain (93) and the Butchart Gardens (100) in British Columbia were the last of the Canadian spots to appear in this year's ranking.
Wondering what other global destinations are considered the biggest tourist traps in this ranking? Here's the complete 10:
- Four Corners Monument — United States
- Salem Witch Museum — United States
- Calico Ghost Town — United States
- Crazy Horse Memorial — United States
- International UFO Museum and Research Center — United States
- Blue Lagoon – Iceland
- Voodoo Doughnut — United States
- Capilano Suspension Bridge — Canada
- Penang Hill — Malaysia
- Pike Place Market — United States
