This Crystal Clear Waterfront Has Lake Como Vibes & Is Only 2 Hours From Montreal
Who is up for a road trip? 🚗
Picture yourself along the stunning shores of Lake Como, surrounded by lush greenery and scenic views all while the sun's golden rays gently dance across the tranquil waters. Now, while this dreamy escape is certainly a bucket list must, you don't need to jet set off to Italy to feast your eyes on crystal-clear water and azure skies.
Only two hours from Montreal lies a breathtaking waterfront destination that exudes the very essence of Lake Como's elegance and charm. Lake Willoughby is a gorgeous waterfront destination in the small town of Westmore in Vermont's Orleans County – making it an ideal spot for a road tirp.
Lake Willoughby is nestled between two remarkable mountains, Mount Pisgah (850 m) and Mount Hor (810 m) — both of which create photo-worthy reflections and cast shadows that shift with the sun's whims. This majestic spot offers up a sense of seclusion and privacy, perhaps similar to the peace and quiet George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin feel when vacationing at their Lake Como home. While your own private residence in the North of Italy would be exquisite, Vermont's rustic appeal and allure make it a solid runner-up to the European destination.
Although you may be inclined to bask in the beauty of the lake and mountains during your entire stay, there are tons of things to do in and around the area to keep you busy and make the road trip worth your time.
If adventure beckons, visitors can opt to kayak, canoe or paddleboard the tranquil waters of Lake Willoughby. You can glide through the stillness while exploring hidden coves and taking in the cliffs from a completely different and unique perspective. Luckily, the White Caps Campground rents out all sorts of summer equipment, so you don't have to worry one bit about lugging boats and water toys around during your grand
Italian Vermont trip.
Visitors can also fish, scuba dive and rock climb. Comprised mainly of fractured granite, the famous cliffs rise nearly 300 feet high over Lake Willoughby, so for those brave enough to climb the jagged rocks, you can end your escapades off with unparalleled views for days.
In order to get a glimpse of Lake Willoughby from higher up, visitors have options. You can embark on a 6.6-kilometre round-trip hike atop Mount Pisgah or take the trail to the top of Mount Hor, an 8.5-kilometre hike that takes roughly three hours to complete. Both trails are located in Vermont's Willoughby State Forest and offer impeccable views of the lake below.
For those who want a more relaxed waterfront experience, lounging on one of the two public beaches with a book and your fave tunes humming in the background is all you need to worry about. During the summer months, a symphony of colours is cast across the water, ranging from a deep emerald green closer to the shore all the way to mesmerizing shades of cobalt blue as the lake deepens.
While camping is permitted, sometimes you want an elevated experience. I mean, the Clooneys aren't sleeping outside, that's for sure. Although there are a handful of quaint accommodation options around Lake Willoughby, WilloughVale Inn and Cottages is a sure standout in this small town. The spot offers rooms and lakeside cabins with private beach access – this way you get a slightly more VIP treatment.
For those visiting Lake Willoughby, a sunset situation is a must. As the sun begins its descent below the horizon, the sky transforms into a magical display of pale blue and soft pink tones that are cast alongside Lake Willoughby's mirrored surface, creating that true cherry on top moment.
So, grab the family, that special someone, or simply yourself and get ready for a sublime stay at Lake Willoughby.
Lake Willoughby
Where: Westmore, Vermont
Distance from Montreal: Two hours
