8 Cheap Quebec Chalets For Rent Where You & Your Crew Can End Summer In Style
A weekend away, anyone?
As summer's hot and humid days reluctantly give way to cooler evenings, the inevitable summer scaries might start creeping in (OK, we know we've still got a month of summer left but it will be crunchy leaf season in no time).
Now, what better way to kick off the end of the summer season than a weekend away with the crew, that special someone, or heck, even yourself if a solo trip is what you're looking for? Luckily, loads of stunning chalets for rent near Montreal will accomplish that summer farewell without breaking the bank.
Whether you are looking for a tranquil lakeside retreat in the Laurentians, a cozy mountain hideaway in the Eastern Townships or a cute shack to escape the hustle and bustle of city life in the middle of nowhere Quebec, there is a little bit of everything out there for everyone.
To keep things as affordable and convenient as possible, we kept the cost per night between $130 to $200 with no properties more than a three hour drive away. With that being said, here are eight chalets for rent across the province that can make saying goodbye to summer just as exhilarating as welcoming it.
Beautiful Condo with Spa & Gym
Location: Sainte-Adèle, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 10 minutes
Cost: $130 per night
Reason To Go: Experience a delightful getaway in this charming one-bedroom apartment located within the remarkable Chateau Sainte-Adèle. This cozy retreat offers a haven for relaxation, boasting a spa, sauna, and shared indoor swimming pool, perfect for unwinding. With a well-equipped kitchenette, comfortable living space, and thoughtful amenities like Netflix, air conditioning, and retro video games, this accommodation ensures a tranquil stay for up to 4 guests, promising both comfort and leisure.
Quiet Chalet with Waterfront Spa
Location: Notre-Dame-de-Pontmain, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 50 minutes
Cost: $188 per night
Reason To Go: This spot allows you to discover an inviting cottage perfect for memorable moments with friends, family, or your significant other. Located right by the Lièvre River at the White Fish Regional Park's entrance, this charming retreat promises instant enchantment – boasting a complete kitchen, essential amenities, and a soothing five-person spa where you can immerse yourself in relaxation and nature's beauty all in one location.
Waterfront Chalet
Location: Sainte-Ursule, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour 20 minutes
Cost: $187 per night
Reason To Go: You can escape to this idyllic countryside cabin with a charming lakeside view that can be enjoyed from the large kitchen and spacious, sunlit common areas. The fully furnished chalet rests by the shores of a private shallow lake adorned with blooming flowers and serene forests and wildlife. The space has four bedrooms and one a half baths, making it an optimal spot for groups of frour to six people (although you can fit as many as eight people if you wanted to).
Off-Grid Lakefront Cabin
Location: La Vallèe-de-la-Gatineau, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Cost: $160 per night
Reason To Go: For those looking for a completely off-the-grid experience (because sometimes you need to be as far away from civilization as possible), then this chalet in La Vallèe-de-la-Gatineau is the ideal choice. With water practrically surrounding the entire space, this rustic cabin offers a retreat for nature lovers seeking relaxation, swimming, fishing, and boating. With both an old charm and modern essentials, including solar-powered electricity and wifi, this remote cabin is a unique blend of comfort and simplicity.
Sunny 3-Bedroom Chalet
Location: La Vallèe-de-la-Gatineau, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 3 hours
Cost: $154 per night
Reason To Go: Guests can enjoy complete serenity at this sought-after Lac Cayament chalet in Quebec. With a private lot and stunning lake views, it's an ideal haven for boating and fishing enthusiasts. The cottage boasts a total of three bedrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, and the convenience of self-check-in, ensuring a comfortable and relaxing stay.
Lakeside Cabin
Location: Nominingue, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 15 minutes
Cost: $163 per night
Reason To Go: Indulge in a rustic escape to a charming cabin in the Nominingue region of Quebec. Once there, visitors will be able to soak in those calming vibes as they settle beside the beautiful lakeshore, where you can partake in a plethora of water activities all summer long. The two-bedroom chalet also has an outdoor fireplace perferct for making s'mores or snuggling up with a blanket. For guests looking for a little bit more action, you can take advantage of the site's offerings inlcuding kayaks, pedalos, and canoes located on Lac Noir.
Stargazing Chalet
Location: Rivière-à-Pierre, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 50 minutes
Cost: $175 per night
Reason To Go: Guests can enjoy the breathtaking lake views and direct access to the still waters at the base of the expansive terrasse the chalet is located on. You can also bring food to grill up as a bbq will be at your disposal — and who doesn't love a good bbq, right? For visitors looking for a relaxing moment to enjoy, you can take advantage of the spa, a meditative kayak ride or a walk around the cabin grounds.
Charming Lakeside Chalet
Location: Rivière-à-Pierre, Quebec
Distance from Montreal: 2 hours 50 minutes
Cost: $203 per night
Reason To Go: Located on the shores of Lac Vert, this delighful abode beckons with its tranquility and abundant offerings including loads of nearby hiking trails, kayaking, paddle boarding, swimming, and ATV-ing. Guests should also take advantage of the Chute de la Marmite Park, which is only a skip and a hop away from chalet and definitely calls for some exploration. With gorgeous mounbtain views, and lots to do on the lake, this is the perfect spot for a family or group of friends looking for adventure mixed in with a sprinkle of quiet time.
