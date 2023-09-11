A Canadian Destination Ranked Among The World's Most Popular Travel Bucket List Experiences
Have you ever been to this Canadian treasure? 💦
With Canada being home to countless stunning landscapes, it's no surprise the true north made the cut in a recent ranking of the world's most popular travel bucket list experiences. Although travel can sometimes be a hassle — arranging flights, accommodation, car rentals, and packing… oh, the packing — getting to your destination and basking in the beauty of a worldwide gem makes it all worth it.
Well, turns out Canada is home to one of those worldwide germs. Kuoni, a European tourism company, published a ranking of the most popular travel bucket list spots across the globe and it seems that Niagara Falls is on everyone's radar.
"With travel now back to normal for many countries after a few years with restrictions in place, there’s more opportunity to get back out there to explore and tick off things from your bucket list, whether that be travelling far away or keeping things closer to home," Kuoni wrote.
The travel company observed global search volumes for over 115 travel bucket list items, including experiences such as checking off all 50 U.S. states, trekking up Mount Everest, soaking up the sun in Bora Bora and venturing off on an African Sahara. After analyzing the Google search demand for experiences offered worldwide, Kuoni managed to determine the top bucket list items for each nation.
Visiting the Maldives was the number one sought-after bucket list spot, with the destination receiving more searches than any other in a total of 121 countries. Considering the country is home to some of the most stunning white sandy beaches and tropical blue waters, we can understand why this island destination ranked at the top.
In the second spot is none other than Niagara Falls. Offering breathtaking sights of the Falls on both the Canadian and U,.S. sides, folks across the world seem to be very into the idea of getting "splashed at Niagara Falls."
Although many Canadians, particularly those who grew up visiting the landmark on school trips and family vacations, tend to perceive Niagara Falls as an uninspiring location, its undeniable global appeal attests to the fact that the Falls transcend this overall perception. It seems that, for many foreigners (and some Canadians), Niagara Falls holds a special allure that sets it apart from your other typical tourist traps.
Of the top 20 most popular travel bucket list experiences, Niagara Falls was the one and only Canadian destination to appear on the ranking. The United States dominated the top 20 with six experiences making the cut. Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom were also a few hotspots.
Seeing the Mona Lisa at the Louvre in Paris ranked number three while visiting Bora Bora and climbing the Statue of Liberty rounded off the top five.
Wondering which other world experience travellers are looking to check off their bucket lists? Here's the complete top 20 of the world's most popular travel bucket list experiences:
- Visit the Maldives — Maldives
- Get splashed at Niagara Falls — Canada
- See the Mona Lisa — France
- Visit Bora Bora — French Polynesia
- Climb the Statue of Liberty — United States
- See the Northern Lights — Scandinavia
- Visit Stonehenge — United Kingdom
- Visit the Taj Mahal — India
- See Times Square — United States
- See the Burj Khalifa — United Arab Emirates
- Visit Pompeii — Italy
- Visit Sagrada Familia — Spain
- Visit Cinque Terre — Italy
- Visit Big Ben — United Kingdom
- Walk to Chichén Itzá — Mexico
- Trek through the Himalayas — South Asia
- Visit Alcatraz — United States
- Visit the White House — United States
- Float on the Dead Sea — Jordan and Israel
- Admire the views at Yosemite — United States
