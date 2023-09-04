Montreal To Lake George Is A Stunning 2.5-Hour Road Trip — Here's Where To Stop
From quirky pitstops to unexpected vistas.
As Montreal fades in your rearview mirror, roads flanked by colour-changing forests, rustic towns, and gleaming waterways begin to take centre stage, each bend presenting a new scene worthy of admiration. From artisanal candle workshops in cozy hamlets to panoramic lookouts near rail biking adventures, the route from Montreal to Lake George is peppered with hidden gems that promise both thrill and tranquility.
In and around Lake George, you can expect an eclectic mix of offerings, like mysterious sound spots, traditional paddlewheel cruises, and ice cream served under a pink roof. Here are some of the highlights you can plan for your next road trip out of Montreal:
Lake George Mystery Spot
Where: 1 Beach Road, Lake George, NY
Reason to go: Lake George boasts a unique acoustic phenomenon located in Mayor Blais Park. Beside the Visitor Center, a concrete platform depicts a lake and a compass design. At its centre, metal rails form an 'X.' Stand there, speak towards the lake, and your voice will echo back to you. For anyone outside the circle, your voice sounds normal. It's a simple, sonic oddity that remains unexplained. Some say the effect is due to the distinct location and shape of the lake and surrounding mountains.
Minne Ha Ha Paddlewheel Cruises
Where: 57 Beach Rd, Lake George, NY
Cost: $22/adults
Reason to go: For one hour, this authentic Sternwheel Steamboat transports you around the lake’s Southern Basin, echoing the way travelers journeyed over a century ago. As you set off, the vessel's steam-fueled Calliope sets a melodious tone for your voyage. Onboard, the Adirondack Mountains frame the horizon, while elegant homes grace the shoreline. For those seeking an added touch of luxury, Minne Ha Ha also offers a Sunday brunch cruise.
Candle Making
A table in the candle-making studio with molds, wicks and wax.
Where: Wax 'n' Wix, 38 Montcalm St., Lake George, NY
Cost: $10 + depending on size and shape
Reason to go: Rainy days in Lake George find their match at this make-your-own candle shop. You can dive into the art of handcrafting candles, personalizing every aspect from its shape and size to the smell. With a spectrum of choices at your fingertips, you're empowered to craft a candle that's distinctly yours. Among the myriad of available scents, there's one that stands out - the intriguingly named "monkey fart." Curious about its fragrance? Well, that's an experience reserved for those who visit. The entire process, from melting wax to the final set, takes just about an hour, and the affordability is a pleasant surprise. Wax 'n Wix isn't just a store; it's a hands-on adventure in candle creation.
Lake Placid Olympic Sites
Where: Various locations, Lake Placid, NY
Cost: $64/passport to visit all sites
Reason to go: These iconic venues, just over an hour north of Lake George, where the world's best athletes competed and made history, offer visitors a unique opportunity to relive the golden moments of Olympic past. From the towering ski jumps to the legendary ice rinks, each site is imbued with stories of determination, triumph, and Olympic spirit.
Shepard Park Beach
Where: Canada Street, Lake George, NY
Reason to go: Renowned as the best free beach on the lake, it offers a pristine sandy stretch where both locals and visitors converge to soak up the sun, splash in the clear waters, or simply relax lakeside. The beach is flanked by panoramic views of the surrounding mountains, providing a perfect backdrop for a day of leisure.
Mini Golf
Where: 72 Beach Road Lake George, NY
Reason to go: One of the oldest and most original miniature golf courses in the area, this putt putt offers a dual-themed challenge: travel the globe with 'Around the World' or take a stateside adventure with 'Around the US'. But the journey doesn't end on the green; the venue also shelters the iconic Pink Roof Ice Cream. Established as one of the region's longest-standing ice cream spots, it serves nostalgia with every scoop. From velvety coconut shakes to zesty homemade Italian ices, every frozen delight is a trip down memory lane, all dished up under its signature pastel pink roof
Adirondack Rail Bike Ride
Where: 3 Railroad Pl, North Creek, NY
Cost: $90/two-seater, $160/four-seater
Reason to go: About 36 minutes north of Lake George, you can pedal along historic railroad tracks surrounded by forests and alongside scenic rivers. The journey is both leisurely and visually rewarding, combining history, exercise, and the unparalleled beauty of the Adirondacks.
House of Frankenstein Wax Museum
Where: 213 Canada St, Lake George, NY
Cost: $13 USD
Reason to go: As you step through the doors of this spot, you'll be met with life-like depictions of iconic horror figures, from Frankenstein's monster to Dracula. Each exhibit captures the legendary beings in detail, making it feel as if they might spring to life at any moment. But it's not just about the monsters of yesteryears. The museum also delves into a mix of horror folklore, chilling tales, and classic cinema. The atmospheric lighting, unsettling soundscapes, and intricate sets all create an immersive, spine-tingling experience.
Pember Museum
Where: 33 West Main St, Granville, NY
Reason to go: A 40-minute drive from the scenic shores of Lake George, this museum is an unexpected treasure trove for anyone keen on natural history. Over a span of 40 years, entrepreneur Franklin Tanner Pember amassed an astounding collection of over 7,000 specimens. From the extinct passenger pigeon to the Carolina parakeet, these preserved beings give a rare glimpse into species that time has left behind.
High Falls Gorge
Where: 4761 NYS Route 86, Wilmington, NY
Cost: $15.95 USD
Reason to go: On your way home from Lake George, about an hour north toward Montreal, this attraction showcases the raw power of water as it cascades over ancient granite, plunging into deep, crystal-clear pools below. With well-maintained trails and bridges, visitors can safely experience the awe-inspiring power and beauty of four spectacular waterfalls. You'll be able to feel the mist on your face and hear the thunderous roar up close. Beyond the falls, the landscape is dotted with native flora that changes with the seasons, offering bright autumnal displays.