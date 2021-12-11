Travel Restrictions: Canada Announced New Updates On What Testing & Quarantine Are Like RN
All travellers coming from countries besides the U.S. and Canada will be required to take a COVID-19 test when they land at the airport.
On November 30, Canada implemented new travel restrictions requiring all international air travellers from a country besides the U.S. to take a COVID-19 test when landing at the airport in Canada and isolate themselves until they get their results — regardless of vaccination status.
But, according to a December 10 press conference, there are some updates you should know about.
At the conference, federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said the government is "gradually ramping up" testing capacity at international airports, as the Omicron variant spreads around the world.
He said that, as of December 9, testing capacity had increased from 11,000 to 17,000 tests per day. To reach its goal of testing all non-U.S. air travellers, the government needs to reach a capacity of 23,000 tests so Duclos said "we are therefore halfway."
As of December 9, the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport was able to administer 3,033 tests compared to 2,128 on November 30.
What does this mean for you?
This means not every traveller is being tested right now, but you still have to prepare for the possibility of being selected for a test.
Canada's travel website states that "fully vaccinated travellers who have been in any country other than Canada and the United States in the 14 days prior to entry to Canada may be selected for arrival testing."
It also says "they must quarantine in a suitable place until they receive a negative test result. They may take public transportation (for example, connecting flights) to their place of quarantine."
Tammy Jarbeau, a spokesperson for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), told Narcity that most test results will be available within 24 to 48 hours, so you probably won't have to isolate yourself for 14 days like before.
Meanwhile, the federal government has contracted private companies including Switch Health, LifeLabs and Dynacare to help provide additional testing and processing until the government is able to test all targeted travellers as planned.
"To anyone who is planning to travel [...] you need to plan ahead. Be prepared for airport delays, have a quarantine plan, and be sure to use the ArriveCAN application or website to submit your information before you arrive at the Canadian border," Duclos said.
He also reminded travellers that officials will follow up with them to make sure their COVID-19 testing is complete.
Health Canada has a robust website with all the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines and can answer any questions you may have.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
