7 Unique Stays Near Montreal — From Treehouses To Floating Cabins
Check out the depths of a bunker of climb to one of the highest cabins in Canada. 🌳🏠
Unique accommodations near Montreal could rival the pages of a fantasy book. From high perches among treetops to cabins gently floating on water, there are hidden gems within an hour or two of the city that offer an unusual and enchanting experience.
There's a Victorian mansion with witchy vibes where you can step back in time, a camper van where you can wander off-grid, and a riverside retreat where waking up to the sound and feel of waves is a dream you can actually live.
Here are some of the quirkiest places to stay near Montreal, each promising memories sure to outlive any ordinary vacation:
Bunker
Red-lit bunkbeds by a table in the underground accommodation.
Where: 3000, rte Bélanger, Saint-Cuthbert, QC
Cost: $100/weekday night; $200/weekend night
Reason to go: This underground facility blends survivalist design with modern conveniences, offering guests both a sense of adventure and comfort. From the outside, The Bunker is cleverly camouflaged, seamlessly blending with the forest surroundings. Inside, it’s designed to cater to guests throughout the year. The underground facility comes equipped with four queen beds, essential kitchen appliances like a fridge and a microwave, and heating to combat the winter cold.
Potential guests should note that entering the bunker involves navigating steep entrance stairs that have to be approached backward, similar to descending a ladder. The unique lodging is also next to the ULM Québec aero-recreational centre, which has a flight school and a restaurant serving crêpes and pizzas.
Farouche Tremblant
Where: 3633, chemin du Lac-Superieur, Lac-Superieur, QC
Cost: $299/night
Reason to go: The standout features of this retreat are its triangular shelters with large windows that offer a view of the night sky and ensure natural light throughout the day.
Inside, there's a king bed with luxurious bedding, a mini-fridge, and a gas fireplace. Outside each shelter, guests can use an outdoor fireplace that doubles as a BBQ grill. And when it's time to relax, there's the Nordic bath. Made from western red cedar, the bath can accommodate up to eight people, offering both the warmth of hot water and the calming scent of wood. Each booking guarantees an exclusive 45-minute slot, with additional access available outside exclusive timings.
Added conveniences include a nearby private beach on the Diable River and bathroom facilities, either private or semi-private, depending on the chosen shelter. However, guests should note that certain amenities, such as outdoor cooking sets or meals, come at an extra charge.
Longhouse
Where: 15, place de la Rencontre, Wendake, QC
Cost: $495/night
Reason to go: You'll rest under the canopy of a historic National Longhouse, the soft crackle of the fire nearby, and the weight of centuries of tradition around you. Sleeping quarters are thoughtfully prepared, with sleeping bags tailored to the season. Visitors will also have access to a room in the Hôtel-Musée Premières Nations.
At meal times, the La Traite restaurant serves inspired by First Nations' recipes. Meanwhile, additional amenities like a swimming pool and a guided museum tour offer both relaxation and education.
Camper Van
A teal and white camper van surrounded by fairy lights and a table and chairs our front.
Where: Saint-Calixte, QC
Cost: $120/night
Reason to go: This mini vintage trailer sits on a sprawling private lot, offering seclusion for those wanting to immerse themselves in nature while gazing at the star-studded sky.
The charm of this camper isn't limited to its vintage allure; inside, guests will find a kitchen armed with two propane rounds, complete with cooking equipment, cutlery, and utensils. While the trailer’s refrigerator takes a hiatus without electricity, guests can easily use a cooler for their perishables. Solar lights sprinkle a gentle glow across the outdoor space, and the trailer interior has its own set of battery-powered lights.
A nearby toilet and shower block ensures guests have access to essential comforts. For hydration needs, a jug of drinking water is available for the duration of a stay, though additional supplies can be provided.
Treehouse
Where: 218, chemin White, Harrington, QC
Cost: $236/night
Reason to go: This treehouse claims the title of one of Canada's highest cabins. Guests get a bird's-eye view of the world, elevated 28ft above the ground accessible via a spiral staircase. The site runs on solar power, with a dedicated outhouse, and both indoor and outdoor cooking facilities equipped with propane burners.
A propane heater ensures warmth during colder months, while two decks let visitors soak in both sunrise and sunset, fully immersed in the forest. The accommodation also features a queen bed and a mini kitchen complete with essential cooking gear.
Guests are given drinking water, blankets, pillows, and access to a solar-heated shower block during the summer. There's limited internet access and charging facilities for small appliances in the reception area. The stay comes with essential comforts, but guests are reminded to pack necessities like towels, food, a flashlight, and bug protection.
Witchy manor
A Victorian home with a witch weathervane.
Where: 411, rue Remick, Magog, QC
Cost: $500/night
Reason to go: Noted for its distinctive weather vane, this Victorian mansion with witchy vibes spreads across four floors featuring six bedrooms, an all-wood interior, stained-glass windows, and vintage decor. Guests can unwind in the private hot tub, engage in a game at the tennis courts, or entertain themselves in the gaming room equipped with a pool table, foosball, and a piano.
The expansive grounds of the mansion present a perfect vantage point to observe the shifting seasons. Beyond the mansion's boundaries, Lake Memphremagog is a short 15-minute drive away, offering a chance for a refreshing swim in its clear waters. Back at the property, visitors can explore the 23-acre estate, taking in views of the pond and the stream that flows through.
Flotel
Where: 240, rue Victoria, Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, QC
Cost: $99 to $249/night (October 1 to May 31); $179 to $349/night (June 1 to September 30)
Reason to go: This accommodation takes the concept of waterfront property to a whole new level. Made from recycled containers, these mini-cabins offer a sustainable, comfortable retreat. Every unit is designed with a lounge, bathroom, bedroom, and a micro kitchen. They also have a private terrace that provides an uninterrupted view of the river, ensuring guests can enjoy both sunrise and sunset.
The on-site pool is perfect for a quick splash, and the beach volleyball court ensures there's never a dull moment. Plus, with the resto-bar just a stone's throw away, dining and unwinding is as easy as stepping out of your cabin.