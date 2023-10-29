9 Beautiful Villages Near Montreal That Are Like Stepping Into A Fairytale
Nearby road trips awaiting your "once upon a time."
Just outside Montreal, travellers can find picturesque villages that rival any fairytale setting. Stowe is renowned for its scenic roadways, and Merrickville -- also called "Canada's most beautiful village" -- is celebrated for its well-preserved 19th-century buildings. Muskoka has pristine lakeside views, Frelighsburg is known for its seasonal festivals and stunning fall foliage, and Quebec City's architecture is nothing short of iconic.
For those seeking a mix of nostalgia and natural beauty, here are nine magical destinations that are an easy getaway from Montreal:
Frelighsburg
A sugar shack during the fall in the Eastern Townships.
Distance from Montreal: 1 hour
Reason to go: Situated in Quebec's Eastern Townships and minutes from Vermont, Frelighsburg has a unique international vibe, thanks to its proximity to the Canada-U.S. border. The village traces back to the late 18th century, with many structures from that era still standing, like the Freligh Mill from 1839. Frelighsburg's apple orchards are especially appealing during fall.
Visitors can participate in apple picking at farms like Verger de Coeur de la Pomme and taste apple-based delights like ice cider. If you're thinking of an overnight stay, Gîte Au Chant de l'Onde offers a riverside B&B experience. The locale has a serene garden and rooms inspired by the owner's worldwide travels.
Coaticook
Autumn foliage in Quebec, from Mount Pinacle.
Distance from Montreal: Under two hours
Reason to go: A primary draw for the area is Parc de la Gorge de Coaticook. The park showcases a deep gorge with walking trails and the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, granting unparalleled views of the fall colours. Foresta Lumina, a nighttime multimedia experience, lights up the forest with captivating visual stories, a unique way to appreciate the natural surroundings.
Coaticook is also famous for its dairy; a trip here isn't complete without a visit to Laiterie de Coaticook, where you can indulge in some of the province's best ice cream. Afterward, you can hike up Mount Pinnacle for incredible views overlooking the nearby lake.
Burlington, Vermont
Burlington Vermont Church Street Marketplace downtown city.
Distance from Montreal: Under 2 hours
Reason to go: In the heart of the city, you'll find Church Street Marketplace, a pedestrian-only zone filled with unique shops, restaurants, and occasional street performers. It encapsulates the spirit of Burlington: laid-back, artsy, and always welcoming. For those looking to get a taste of Vermont's world-famous dairy, a trip to the Ben & Jerry's Factory is in order. Here, you can learn about the ice cream-making process and even sample some flavours.
No visit to Burlington would be complete without taking in views of Lake Champlain and the Adirondack Mountains from the city's waterfront. If you're feeling adventurous, rent a kayak or stand-up paddleboard to explore the lake up close.
Merrickville
A historic home in the fall in Merrickville, Ontario.
Distance from Montreal: Under 3 hours
Reason to go: Merrickville has been named "Canada's most beautiful village" and on the way there from Montreal, you can stop in Cornwall at Farm Boy — the closest thing to a Canadian Trade Joe's. Once in town, the Merrickville-Limerick Trail is a prominent feature, with breathtaking views of the region's natural beauty. The presence of old mills and factory sites serves as a reminder of the town's industrious roots. Country Bumpkins is a must-visit for shopping enthusiasts. The store stocks unique items and memorable trinkets.
Pickle and Myrrh is the place to be if you have a sweet tooth. The establishment is known for its delectable fudge and sea salt caramels, set in a quaint and delightful atmosphere. For a taste of local cuisine, The Goose & Gridiron is highly recommended. Their classic pub fare is both comforting and familiar, making it a favourite among visitors.
Lake George, New York
A sightseeing cruise on Lake George.
Distance from Montreal: Under 3 hours
Reason to go: Lake George is a top destination for those seeking both relaxation and adventure. The Lake George Mystery Spot in Mayor Blais Park has a unique acoustic phenomenon that lets you experience a curious echo when standing at a marked spot. You can take in the sights from there or glide across the lake on a Minne Ha Ha Paddlewheel Cruise. The backdrop of the Adirondack Mountains and elegant shoreline homes make for an unforgettable view. If crafting is your thing, the Wax 'n' Wix shop offers a hands-on candle-making experience, allowing you to create a personalized memento of your visit.
For thrill-seekers and fans of the supernatural, the House of Frankenstein Wax Museum is a must. You can walk through eerie corridors and encounter lifelike depictions of classic horror figures, from the legendary Frankenstein's monster to the iconic Dracula.
Stowe, Vermont
The Trapp Family Lodge in Stowe.
Distance from Montreal: Under 3 hours
Reason to go: Awarded the "Best Small Town in America", Stowe is a visual treat during the fall, with a rich display of leaf colors. Beyond the natural beauty, visitors can stay in a gorgeous Alpine-style resort created (and run) by the real-life von Trapp family that inspired The Sound of Music.
There are also lots of hiking trails to explore. Beer lovers can check out local breweries like Idletyme Brewing Company, while foodies can dine at standout restaurants like The Bench.
Quebec City
Quebec City in the fall.
Distance from Montreal: Under 3 hours
Reason to go: The autumn transformation of Quebec is a sight to behold, with vivid foliage offering an impressive backdrop for any road trip. Situated just over two and a half hours from Montreal, Quebec City shines especially bright during the fall. It's recognized as one of the "Most Beautiful Towns in Canada", and deserves all its accolades.
Old Quebec, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, offers visitors a blend of history and beauty reminiscent of European towns, with award-winning restaurants and cozy cafés. For the adventurous, Montmorency Falls, just 15 minutes from Old Quebec, presents an opportunity for awe-inspiring waterfall views, that you can take in from a walking bridge or exhilarating zip-line experience.
Woodstock, Vermont
A farmhouse in Woodstock, Vermont.
Distance from Montreal: Just over 3 hours
Reason to go: This Vermont town is considered one of the U.S.'s most beautiful small towns, especially during the fall when the leaves turn shades of orange, red, and yellow. If you're looking for a place to stay, consider the Woodstocker B&B. It's a modern farmhouse-style inn that offers spacious rooms and a hearty breakfast to kickstart your day.
For those who enjoy outdoor activities, Woodstock has plenty to offer. There's the challenging Appalachian Trail for avid hikers, the bike-friendly Aqueduct Trails, and the Eshqua Bog Natural Area for a relaxed walk, which is also accessible for the mobility-impaired.
And if you're interested in local produce, farms like Billings Farm, Sugarbuck Farm, and Sunny Brae Farm showcase Vermont's best, from maple syrup and cheese to jams. Plus, they have daily programs and friendly farm animals to meet.
Muskoka
Kayaks on a beach at Algonquin Park Muskoka Ontario Lake Wilderness.
Distance from Montreal: Under 7 hours
Reason to go: Known as the "Hamptons of the North", Muskoka is a favourite destination for celebs and visiting Americans. Among its attractions, Algonquin Provincial Park stands out, especially during the fall. The park has extensive hiking trails with panoramic views of the region's changing foliage.
For a mix of relaxation and sightseeing, a cruise on Lake Rosseau is highly recommended, giving an up-close view of the autumn transformation. In the town centres, visitors can find local restaurants serving fresh, regional dishes and shops stocking unique Canadian crafts.