A New Airbnb In Montreal Is Offering Affordable & Unique Stays In The Plateau (PHOTOS)
Some rooms even have their own private terrasse.
Montreal's Plateau is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike, thanks to its eclectic restaurants, boutique shops and proximity to downtown. But finding affordable short-term accommodation in the borough isn't always easy. A new, legal Airbnb is looking to change that.
Unique Stays has opened a location on Saint-Denis with over a dozen creatively designed rentable units that cater to budget-conscious travelers. Each room in the hotel-like Airbnb features its own distinct wallpaper and quirky lighting fixtures that offer a boutique feel without the boutique price tag.
A room with playful decor.@sofsilva.mtl | Instagram
Guests can pick their preferred decor between 18 boho, edgy and playful options starting at $45 per night and ranging up to $200 during peak season.
The rooms facing Saint-Denis are flooded with natural light during the day, while others toward the back of the building have access to their own private terrasses. Both give visitors a feel for living in the heart of Montreal.
A room with edgy decor. Right: The back entrance to several units.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Every studio comes with a fully-stocked kitchenette, including cooking implements, a stovetop, microwave and mini fridge. You can either prepare a meal in your room or head out to discover one of the dozens of nearby restaurants.
Other Airbnb offerings include unlimited high-speed wifi and access to a shared on-site washer and dryer.
A hallway sign for the terrasse.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Rooms all have an ensuite bathroom with a rainforest shower and provided scent-free soaps. Every part of the rooms, from the decor to the amenities is Quebec-sourced with a focus on Montreal-made items.
A room with boho decor.@davidwallyrawalia | Instagram
Arriving guests can self-check-in and use a phone app to access their room, but Unique Stays told MTL Blog that someone is available at all times to answer questions and respond to visitors' needs. Staycation, anyone?
Unique Stays
Where: 4113, rue Saint-Denis