8 Romantic Date Ideas To Make This Fall In Quebec Your Most Enchanting Yet
Embrace autumn adventures together. 🍂
Every season sprinkles its own brand of magic on Quebec, but there's something extra special about fall. As the province wraps itself in a cozy embrace, lovebirds may be left wondering where to begin. Whether you're sparking a new flame or reigniting an old one, Quebec has a cache of autumn activities beyond the usual pumpkin patches and apple orchards.
Consider a short road trip to a horseback ride, where the world seems to slow down, and it's just you, your loved one, and nature. Or perhaps retreat to a luxurious five-star chalet, where the warmth of a crackling fireplace pairs perfectly with the cool autumn air and the clink of wine glasses. Outdoor enthusiasts can catch the awe-inspiring spectacle of bird migration together or just hike through some of the prettiest scenery the province has to offer — all within a stone's throw of Montreal.
Horseback Riding
Where: 920 Rte 161, Le Granit Regional County Municipality, QC
Reason to go: Ranch Winslow offers an unparalleled horseback riding experience about 2.5 hours from Montreal that serves as an exquisite backdrop for a memorable fall date. Departures are available every hour through October, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., promising an intimate exploration of undergrowth trails along Lake Thor. Stretching over 90 minutes, rides showcase the region's stunning vegetation. For those with a bit more time on their hands, the three-hour option features two scenic stops, perfect for soaking in the views and perhaps sharing a quiet moment. And for those with a keen eye and a bit of luck, the region's diverse wildlife might just make a cameo.
Five-Star Getaway
Where: 575 Rue Hovey, North Hatley, QC
Reason to go: Just 90 minutes from Montreal, Manoir Hovey shines as one of Canada's top resorts. Overlooking scenic Lake Massawippi, this luxury estate promises a unique blend of relaxation and recreation. You can enjoy farm-to-table dining, the comfort of L'Occitane toiletries, and unwind in specialty suites, like the treetop suite with its wood-burning fireplace. During a stay, you can visit nearby Mont-Orford National Park or simply soak in the lakeside view.
Birdwatching
Where: 150, rue Water, Danville QC
Reason to go: L'Étang Burbank, about two hours from Montreal, is an ideal fall date spot for those seeking a mix of nature and activity. The well-maintained trails, observation areas, and convenient amenities make for a comfortable outdoor experience. Couples can enjoy leisurely walks, picturesque views, and quiet moments by the pond. As a bonus, if you're planning your visit towards the end of October, you'll be treated to the Bird Migration Festival. From October 28 to 29, you can witness a spectacle as various migratory birds, including the notable snow geese, descend upon the area. It's a unique event that adds a special touch to an already inviting location.
Antique Shopping
Where: Various Locations
Reason to go: For couples looking to combine romance with a shared sense of discovery, the Brome Lake Antique Circuit is an excellent choice. Spanning 15 km between Knowlton and West Brome, this route offers a dozen shops filled with antiques and vintage treasures. It's a chance to bond over unique finds, from elegant jewelry to classic furniture. Begin your day in the cozy village of Knowlton, exploring on foot, before driving to West Brome for more antiquing. Available weekends from September 10 to October 7, it's an intimate, leisurely date, untouched by time.
Museum Visit
Where: Various Locations
Reason to go: As the temperature drops outside, Montreal's museums offer a comfortable indoor setting filled with intriguing exhibits. It's a great way to spark conversations, learn something new with your date, and appreciate the diverse cultural offerings of the city. Whether you're drawn to the big-name museums everyone talks about or more niche venues that surprise with their unique collections, there's something for every couple.
River Paddling
Where: 1120, chemin Burnett, Glen Sutton, QC
Reason to go: Located just 1.5 hours from Montreal, Canoe & Co in Sutton, Quebec, offers couples a prime fall date opportunity. As the Eastern Townships transform with autumn colors, the Missisquoi Valley stands out with its vivid palette. Opt for an inflatable paddle board ($20), kayak ($25), or canoe ($45) and embark on a 12 km journey down the Missisquoi River. The river's calm demeanor caters to both beginners and experienced paddlers. The company ensures a well-organized excursion, making it easy for couples to enjoy the seasonal beauty surrounding them. As a bonus, designated spots along the river provide ideal locations for breaks, perhaps a quick swim or picnic. And if you have a pet dog, they're welcome to join, adding a fun twist to your fall date.
Ziplining
Where: 671, rue Maple, Sutton, QC
Reason to go: This exhilarating experience covers 1.4 km across two ziplines. Your journey kicks off with a peaceful chairlift ascent, where panoramic views of the changing foliage unfold beneath. But once at the summit, the pace changes dramatically as you can hit speeds up to 100km/h on your descent! The experience, priced at $69+, also grants you hiking access to further explore the mountain's beauty. If you're game for more, there's a combo available with the Giant Zipline and Zipline Coaster for $94+. And after all the heart-pumping excitement, there's no better way to relax than with a meal or refreshing drink at the mountain's base restaurant.
Night Hiking
Where: 135, rue Michaud, Coaticook, QC
Reason to go: For couples eyeing a memorable fall outing, Foresta Lumina hits the mark. As evening hits, the forest pathway lights up, offering a unique and immersive experience. The adrenaline kicks up a notch when crossing North America's longest suspended bridge, a must-try for those seeking a thrill. Active couples can take advantage of hiking trails, mountain biking routes, and a dedicated fitness park. And when it's time to wind down, there's a campsite and ready-to-camp accommodations for a comfortable stay, rounded off by the welcoming ambiance of a farmhouse.