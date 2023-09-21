You Can Rent This VIP Montreal Penthouse With Your Crew For $150/Night Each (PHOTOS)
Enjoy a rooftop hot tub, terrasse and bar.
Picture this: You and your besties step out onto an expansive sun-kissed rooftop terrasse with a bubbling hot tub surrounded by upscale furniture and lush greenery overlooking the city of Montreal. You can't help but fall into a state of total relaxation as you gaze into the starry night sky. The sleek bar and grill set the stage for intimate gatherings and shared meals, while the three-storey interior serves as the perfect hangout spot. This is the epitome of modern urban luxury.
Montreal, meet Clubhaus. The boutique hotel in the heart of the city serves as an ideal location to host your next event or staycation. Located on rue Centre in Montreal's Point-Saint-Charles neighbourhood, Clubhaus offers a total of six penthouses that you can rent for a lavish weekend with your closest friends or family.
If you're looking to host the celebration of all celebrations, there's the Ultimate VIP Penthouse, a three-storey property with five bedrooms that can accommodate up to 20 guests. The suite has a full-sized bar, as well as a kitchen perfect for whipping up a meal that you can enjoy in the indoor and outdoor dining areas. The best part? You have your very own private rooftop with a massive bar, lounge area, fire pit, and of course, an eight-person hot tub.
After receiving an invite from Clubhaus to try out their biggest suite, I didn't hesitate for a single second before accepting. I immediately looked up the photos and can attest that the pictures do not do the property justice. When I arrived, I felt as if I had stepped into a vacation-themed episode of the Real Housewives, selecting the best room before anyone showed up. Needless to say, the first few minutes of being inside the penthouse, I knew I was in for nothing short of a magical time.
The entrance to all these Montreal penthouses was accessible through the courtyard. Penthouse number six is the last and most extravagant of the bunch. The first floor has four bedrooms with two queen beds in each, along with en-suite bathrooms. You'll also find a utility closet and a washer and dryer unit, too.
As you take the first staircase up to the main floor, there's a massive chef's kitchen and marble-top island. The space also has an oven, stove, microwave, kettle, and coffee maker. So, whether you prefer to cater or cook, or can't be bothered to use the kitchen at all, you've still got everything you'd need for an unforgettable meal. As for us, we went for a Mexican night. Tacos, nachos, salsa and drinks galore. At one point, there were about six people cooking in the kitchen at the same time, and there was still plenty of room. Toss six people into my ordinary apartment kitchen and you wouldn't even be able to open the oven an inch.
Directly beside the cooking area is a 10-person dining table and another bedroom and bathroom. As for the lounge area, the high ceilings make movie nights feel more like a private premiere. The leather sectional can comfortably fit over 10 people, making it a roomy setting for a Netflix and chill moment or some much-needed laughs around the artificial fireplace.
Another set of stairs up there's a bar and secondary lounge. From the transparent wine rack, full-service bar, and dance area all the way to the leather lounger for sitting, I felt as if I'd stepped into my own personal nightclub. Except this time, I wasn't brushing elbows with strangers or waiting 20 minutes for a drink. There's also a rad stereo system that connects to your phone easily, so you can dance the night away to your fave tunes.
Exiting through the sliding glass doors takes you to a patio and BBQ area where you can take in the Montreal skyline and many of the neighbourhood's stunning churches.
The main attraction is the rooftop. Another flight of stairs and you are in your very own urban oasis. Artificial turf lines the exterior lounge where you can soak up the sun, enjoy a drink, or take a nap if a rooftop siesta is more your vibe. The massive fire pit gives the space a sultry and romantic ambience at night, with seating for up to 20 people.
As you cross the glass floor (yes, glass floor), there's another huge bar, which is convenient if you're hosting a party or special event.
In the corner of the rooftop terrasse is the hot tub deck. With enough space for eight people, you can soak your worries away as you watch the sunset over Mont-Royal. The hot tub was easily my favourite feature, and where me and my friends spent most of our time.
As great as this all sounds, you're probably wondering how much it costs. Clubhaus properties range anywhere from $1,299 to $2,999 per night, with the Ultimate VIP Penthouse being the most expensive. However, when you take into consideration the size and features, as well as sharing the cost among those renting the penthouse, you've got yourself a sweet space for $150 per person between 20 people. I have, personally, spent more on a night out.
Clubhaus also offers complimentary bespoke itineraries and a VIP concierge service that will take care of all details during your stay, including restaurant reservations, VIP club access, a private chef and/or bartender, a slew of daytime and nighttime activities, grocery stocking, limo services, and more. "We will make sure you experience the very best Montreal has to offer," promises the Clubhaus website.
While a two-night minimum stay is required during the high season, Clubhaus does permit one-night stays from October to April (a popular option for locals) and with the hot tub working all year round, it seems like a great option during the winter months.
There are a few ground rules that need to be followed during your stay. Loud music after 11 p.m. is not allowed since you're technically in the heart of a residential area. Smoking is also prohibited indoors, although you can smoke outside on the patio or rooftop where ashtrays are provided.
While the price point may be hefty, it's totally worth it when split among your friends. That is if you have 20 friends! Nevertheless, from the top-notch service, modern features, huge space and of course that hot tub that I so wish I was in right now, this penthouse offers a taste of luxury that my soul has been missing for far too long.
Clubhaus Montreal
Price: $1,299 to $2,999 per night (1-night stays from October to April and 2-night minimum stay from May to September)
Where: 1764, rue Centre, Montreal, QC