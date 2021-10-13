Walmart Canada Is Looking For People To Be Part Of Its New Campaign & It Pays $3.5K
All you have to do is submit a short video!
Anyone who loves shopping at Walmart Canada or has always dreamed of being in a commercial should consider applying to the company's latest casting call.
It's easy money and you get the chance to be on TV.
A casting company recently posted a call for Canadian Walmart shoppers to participate in a TV campaign with the potential to earn up to $3,500 per household.
The best part? You don't need any acting experience at all, since the company is looking for "real stories from everyday relatable Individuals and families."
All you have to do to apply is submit a video with some basic information about yourself and a blurb about your love for shopping at Walmart and how this Canadian retail company helps you manage your daily budget.
The call-out asks you to "share your stories about how saving money at Walmart has helped you make the most out of life, whether that's pulling off memorable events, experiences or even simple, but special, everyday moments for the ones you love."
You must be 18 years old or older to fill out the application, but people of all ages are welcome in the video — so you can do it with your whole family, solo, or with your roommates!
Submissions must be sent in by October 28 and shooting is set to take place for one day between November 12-17 in your area.