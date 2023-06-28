What's Open & Closed In Montreal On Canada Day 2023
Shop in advance, and save your municipal duties for later.
As Quebecers quietly nurse their Fête nationale hangovers, the rest of Canada is preparing to loudly enjoy their own national holiday, Canada Day on July 1, 2023.
This year, that esteemed date falls on a Saturday, giving Canadians a nice long weekend to celebrate whatever it is Canadians love about this country.
While many Montrealers will be moving on the big day and won't be heading to the mall, it's still worth knowing what will be open and closed so you don't make your stressful déménagement any worse.
Many places in Montreal will remain open for business this weekend, but some notable exceptions will make shopping and supply-gathering more difficult in the day leading up to July 1, so make sure to double-check your local grocery store's hours before making load-bearing plans that involve shopping.
Here's a quick summary of what will be open and closed on Canada Day 2023:
What's open in Montreal on Canada Day weekend?
- Montreal's Ecocentres, the Biodome, Biosphère, botanical gardens, Insectarium and Planetarium will be open on regular schedules during the holiday weekend.
- The STM network will follow its holiday schedule.
- Recycling, trash and other collection services will continue as normal.
- Convenience stores, gas stations, most pharmacies and many restaurants and bars.
- Jean-Talon Market, Atwater Market, Maisonneuve Market and many other Montreal markets will remain open.
- Place Montreal Trust will be open on July 1.
What's closed in Montreal on Canada Day weekend?
- Permit counters, the Bureaux Accès Montreal (BAM) and city administrative offices will be closed through July 3.
- The municipal court will also be closed through July 3.
- SAQ branches will be open on June 30 but closed on July 1.
- SQDC branches will primarily be closed, mainly due to ongoing strikes. It's worth calling your local branch to double-check ahead of Canada Day.
- Most grocery stores will be closed. Check hours of your local grocery store in advance.
- Canada Post offices, banks, the passport office and other federal services will be open on July 1, but closed on the first business day following the holiday, i.e. July 3.
- Montreal's larger malls, including the Eaton Centre, Alexis Nihon, Carrefour Angrignon, Fairview Pointe-Claire and Les Cours Mont-Royal, will all be closed on July 1.
