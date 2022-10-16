White Claw Surge Is Finally Available In Canada With Three New Thirst-Quenching Flavours
They're a little stronger than the originals, too...
Seltzer enthusiasts, there's a new White Claw in town, and she's available across Canada right now. White Claw Surge is a new line of flavoured drinks with slightly higher alcohol content and a couple more calories than the original Claws. Let's get into it.
Is White Claw Surge available in Canada?
It totally is, as of October 10, 2022. The line was launched in the U.S. before it came to Canada, and there are a couple differences. Mainly, due to Canadian alcohol laws, the Northern White Claws only contain 7% alcohol, where American ones are at 8%.
This is a small difference and should be nothing new to Canadian palates, but if you're looking to get sloshed off of seltzer (MTL Blog formally does not encourage irresponsible sloshery), it might be a mild disappointment.
What are the new White Claw flavours?
The Surge line of seltzers introduces four new flavours: Blackberry, Blood Orange, Cranberry and Lime. Okay, White Claws already come in lime, but the other three are brand-new and unique to the Surge line.
It remains to be seen whether the standard Tangerine White Claw tastes particularly different from the new Surge Blood Orange.
What's the difference between White Claw and White Claw Surge?
Your standard White Claws are a 355 ml seltzer with 100 calories and 5% alcohol content. The new Surge White Claws are the same size, but they're 140 calories and have an alcohol percentage of 7%. The packaging is also different — deep blue, a strong departure from the iconic white cans we're used to.
The blue colour probably does not affect the taste, but it does switch up the aesthetic when you're taking selfies with your bevvies at cool parties. That's what parties are like, right?
Where can you buy White Claw Surge in Montreal?
White Claw Surges — White Claws Surge? Either way, they're sold wherever you get your alcohol, from your favourite dep to the nearby SAQ. As the rollout continues, we can expect to see Surges flooding the city. It's a little late for a summery drink, but Montrealers can make even the coldest day feel like a party.
MTL Blog does not condone the overconsumption of alcohol or other legal substances. If you are going to drink alcohol or consume cannabis, please do so responsibly and only if you're of legal age.