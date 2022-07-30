You Can Rent This Floating Villa With A Spa & Rooftop Terrace In Montreal’s South Shore
Talk about a unique summer experience!
If you've been looking for chalets to rent this summer but want to upgrade your experience, then we've totally got you covered! Eau Villa, a floating house located at the Chambly marina on Montreal's South Shore just opened for business this month.
The unique getaway allows you and three others to take in all that Eau Villa has to offer, including stunning views of the waterfront, a rooftop terrace, a mini-spa, and of course, a whole floating house!
The modern and cozy facilities are right in the heart of the Richelieu River and it's the ideal spot for families, couples, or friends looking for some fun in the sun.
The home is equipped with just about anything and everything you'd need for the perfect summer experience. With one bedroom fitted with a queen-sized bed, a living space with a sofa bed, and a full bathroom, the space is big enough to fit four people comfortably.
The floating home also has a kitchenette so that you can even show off your chef skills during your stay.
Included for your comfort are air conditioning, heating, a TV, bathroom amenities, bean bag chairs and a parking space for one car. The floating villa also has Wi-Fi so you can choose when to connect or disconnect.
While you might be tempted to stay in and relax, Eau Villa also has loads of outdoor facilities for you to take advantage of, including two paddle boards and a hot tub.
The rooftop terrace (mhm, the floating villa has a rooftop terrace) makes for a great spot to end your day and take in the sunset views with some yum cocktails or a nice hot beverage.
Pets are, in fact, allowed. However, an additional $150 will be added to your total for cleaning purposes. Eau Villa prohibits guests from smoking aboard the home.
Self-check-in begins at 4:00 p.m. and check-out is at 11:00 a.m.
The floating home starts at $380 per night, however, stays for 7 days or more will be given a rebate of 10%.
Eau Villa
Price: $380 per night (an additional 10$ per person per night is required beyond 2 persons)
Address: 1765, av. Bourgogne, Chambly, Quebec
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.