This Beach Near Montreal With Tropical Vibes Posted Its Opening Date
Feel the sand in your toes at Saint-Zotique Beach beginning June 11.
Montreal might not have the majestic oceanfronts of Boston, nor the bohemian beach culture that defines Miami, but there's at least one place in southern Quebec where we can pretend it does. Plage Saint-Zotique, the riverside beach 50 minutes from downtown Montreal, is opening for the season on June 11.
The beach features Caribbean-style thatched cabanas, a symbol it has incorporated into its logo heading into its 40th year of operation. It promises a season "filled with surprises and activities for all" to celebrate the milestone anniversary.
Online, the beach boasts about "fine sand and crystal clear water" and calls itself "one of the most beautiful beaches in the province."
Visitors can opt for a chill day of dips in the Saint Lawrence and sun-bathing on the sand, or take advantage of some on-site activities and water equipment rentals, including stand-up paddleboards, kayaks and pedal boats.
There's even a floating obstacle course.
A beach-side restaurant promises a "panoramic view" of the river. Beach-goers can also grab a cone from an on-site ice cream shop during heat spells.
Access to the beach is free for Saint-Zotique residents. Tickets are $12 for non-resident adults. Watercraft rentals range in price from $10 per hour (for a two-seat pedal boat) to $20 per hour (for two-person kayaks and four-seat pedal boats).
Get the details below.
Saint-Zotique Beach
Price: $12/adult for non-residents
When: Opens June 11, 2022; open seven days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 105 81e Avenue, Saint-Zotique, QC
