You Can Sleep Under The Stars In This New Bubble Tent Only 90 Minutes From Montreal

Jacuzzi included. 😍

Staff Writer
Orion bubble at Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre.

Ever dream of living in your own bubble, disconnected from civilization but not as disconnected as, say, a cramped tent on the forest floor? About one hour drive from downtown, city folks can recharge their batteries in the woods with a glamping experience out of the ordinary.

Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre in Saint-Calixte has you covered this autumn. The cabin rental site just announced the installation of Orion, a new bubble tent that let guests sleep under the stars. This will be the seventh accommodation and the fourth bubble on the grounds.

Inside, you'll find a queen-size bed, a table seating two people, a small living room, a kitchen including a fridge and electric burners, and a compost toilet. Guests will also have access to a private jacuzzi open all year long.

The bubble will be ready to welcome guests from September 20 and reservations are already open. It will cost you $210 plus tax for two people on weekdays, or $230 plus tax on weekends and during peak seasons (summer and winter).

Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre also has a Hobbit's house if you're more into rustic, fairytale-like interior design.

Orion Bubble at Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre

Orion bubble at Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre

Cost: $210 plus tax for two people during the week, or $230 plus tax on weekends and during high season.

When: From September 20

Where: 3160, 6e Rg., Saint-Calixte, QC

