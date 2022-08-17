You Can Sleep Under The Stars In This New Bubble Tent Only 90 Minutes From Montreal
Jacuzzi included. 😍
Ever dream of living in your own bubble, disconnected from civilization but not as disconnected as, say, a cramped tent on the forest floor? About one hour drive from downtown, city folks can recharge their batteries in the woods with a glamping experience out of the ordinary.
Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre in Saint-Calixte has you covered this autumn. The cabin rental site just announced the installation of Orion, a new bubble tent that let guests sleep under the stars. This will be the seventh accommodation and the fourth bubble on the grounds.
Inside, you'll find a queen-size bed, a table seating two people, a small living room, a kitchen including a fridge and electric burners, and a compost toilet. Guests will also have access to a private jacuzzi open all year long.
The bubble will be ready to welcome guests from September 20 and reservations are already open. It will cost you $210 plus tax for two people on weekdays, or $230 plus tax on weekends and during peak seasons (summer and winter).
Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre also has a Hobbit's house if you're more into rustic, fairytale-like interior design.
Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook
