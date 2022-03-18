Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

This Hobbit House Is Available For Rent An Hour From Montreal & It’s Pretty Magical

Get cozy in this mystical cabin in Saint-Calixte.

Exterior shot of the Hobbit House for rent in Saint-Calixte, Quebec. Right: Living room of the Hobbit House.

Exterior shot of the Hobbit House for rent in Saint-Calixte, Quebec. Right: Living room of the Hobbit House.

Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook

If you're a fan of fantasy films or books then this is definitely for you! Hébergement Les Pieds Sur Terre runs an accommodation site only an hour from Montreal featuring a bubble of villages where you can sleep under the stars and truly be one with nature. Well, you can officially stay in their Hobbit House and live out your Lord Of The Rings dreams.

Located in Saint-Calixte, Quebec, Les Pieds Sur Terre introduced their Hobbit House accommodation on March 14, further adding to their roster of unique and unusual cottages, which includes a tiny house, a bubble home, a treehouse stay, and now the hobbit house!

While the exterior of the accommodation is camouflaged by the natural landscape, it can't be missed when you spot its blue circular door. When you enter the miniature home, which is certainly roomier than you'd expect, you'll be met with everything needed for a cozy and magical stay.

Shot of the mezzanine from below. Right: Living room with round table, sofa and lounge chair.Shot of the mezzanine from below. Right: Living room with round table, sofa and lounge chair.Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook

The domed ceiling is enveloped in twinkling lights and vines, giving it the perfect earthy mood. Inside, you'll also find a small but fully equipped kitchen, a living room with various seating options, a dining area, and a fireplace.

The Hobbit House can accommodate quite a few people, so it can be a great destination for a romantic getaway or a fun weekend with friends. There is one bedroom with a queen bed located on the ground floor and another with a double bed on the upper mezzanine.

Shot of the living room from a round door frame. Right: The small kitchen and the wood stove.Shot of the living room from a round door frame. Right: The small kitchen and the wood stove.Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook

As if that weren't enough, you'll be relatively far from the nearest cabin within the village, so you'll have complete privacy during your stay. This means you'll be able to fully enjoy your very own hot tub directly beside the Hobbit House, which is open year-round.

The Hobbit House is $320 plus tax during the week, and $340 on weekends. The price is for two adults, although you can be more with an added $20 per adult if you want your pals to join.

Hobbit House

Exterior shot of the Hobbit House covered in snow.

Exterior shot of the Hobbit House covered in snow.

Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook

Price: $320 a night during the week, $340 a night during weekends, $350 a night during holidays.

Address: Hébergement Les Pieds Sur Terre, 3160, 6e Rang, Saint-Calixte, QC

Book here

These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

From Your Site Articles

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...