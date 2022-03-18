This Hobbit House Is Available For Rent An Hour From Montreal & It’s Pretty Magical
Get cozy in this mystical cabin in Saint-Calixte.
If you're a fan of fantasy films or books then this is definitely for you! Hébergement Les Pieds Sur Terre runs an accommodation site only an hour from Montreal featuring a bubble of villages where you can sleep under the stars and truly be one with nature. Well, you can officially stay in their Hobbit House and live out your Lord Of The Rings dreams.
Located in Saint-Calixte, Quebec, Les Pieds Sur Terre introduced their Hobbit House accommodation on March 14, further adding to their roster of unique and unusual cottages, which includes a tiny house, a bubble home, a treehouse stay, and now the hobbit house!
While the exterior of the accommodation is camouflaged by the natural landscape, it can't be missed when you spot its blue circular door. When you enter the miniature home, which is certainly roomier than you'd expect, you'll be met with everything needed for a cozy and magical stay.
Shot of the mezzanine from below. Right: Living room with round table, sofa and lounge chair.Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook
The domed ceiling is enveloped in twinkling lights and vines, giving it the perfect earthy mood. Inside, you'll also find a small but fully equipped kitchen, a living room with various seating options, a dining area, and a fireplace.
The Hobbit House can accommodate quite a few people, so it can be a great destination for a romantic getaway or a fun weekend with friends. There is one bedroom with a queen bed located on the ground floor and another with a double bed on the upper mezzanine.
Shot of the living room from a round door frame. Right: The small kitchen and the wood stove.Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook
As if that weren't enough, you'll be relatively far from the nearest cabin within the village, so you'll have complete privacy during your stay. This means you'll be able to fully enjoy your very own hot tub directly beside the Hobbit House, which is open year-round.
The Hobbit House is $320 plus tax during the week, and $340 on weekends. The price is for two adults, although you can be more with an added $20 per adult if you want your pals to join.
Hobbit House
Exterior shot of the Hobbit House covered in snow.
Hébergement Les Pieds sur Terre | Facebook
Price: $320 a night during the week, $340 a night during weekends, $350 a night during holidays.
Address: Hébergement Les Pieds Sur Terre, 3160, 6e Rang, Saint-Calixte, QC
These prices and terms of occupancy are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.