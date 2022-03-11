Trending Topics

ukraine conflict

5 Creative Ways To Help The Ukraine Relief Effort From Montreal

Dance the night away at a "fund-raver" or stay home and eat cookies!

While traditional fundraisers and donation drives are underway across the city to support those suffering from the Ukraine conflict, some Montrealers have come up with other innovative ways to raise money.

Whether you enjoy swaying to salsa or snacking on sweet treats, here are some cool initiatives contributing to the relief cause.

Dance for Ukraine, Palestine, Afghanistan

A six-hour dance party donating all profits to three charities.

Exposé Noir | Facebook

When: Saturday, March 12

Price: PWYC from three starting points ($15 / $25 / $35)

Address: SAT, 1201 boul. Saint-Laurent

Why You Should Go: You can de-stress, while also donating to humanitarian causes in Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Palestine. 100% of profits will be split between Nova Ukraine, Rainbow Railroad, and the United Nations Relief & Works Agency (UNRWA). Co-organized by over a dozen Montreal underground music groups, this six-hour "fundraver" will feature DJs from Exposé Noir, FrontRite, Homegrown Harvest, La North, Tech Me Out, and RE:UNION.

Tickets

Ukraine Cookie Box

Price: $20 per box

Why You Should Try It: Each box includes six fresh-baked semi-sweet chocolate chip cookies from this Cartierville bakery! All profits from box sales will go toward humanitarian initiatives helping Ukraine. Pick-up is free, but delivery is also available. Delivery costs will vary based on your address.

We've reached out to the organizers and will update this article as soon as we know which group(s) will receive funding.

Website

Art Class Tribute to Maria Prymachenko

When: Saturday, March 12, 2 to 3:30 PM

Price: $15 and donation

Address: Peek-A-Boo Activity Centre, 3857 boul. Decarie, Côte-des-Neiges

Why You Should Go: This art class for adults pays homage to Ukrainian painter Maria Prymachenko. Learn about her vibrant works that evoke Ukrainian folk stories in a Naïve Art style. Profits from the event will be donated to the Ukrainian Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, organized by the Canadian Red Cross.

Facebook Event

Book Drive for Ukraine

Ognjen Stevanovic | Dreamstime

When: Book drive until March 22 / Book sale on April 24

Address: Hôtel Escad, 9156 Boulevard Leduc, Brossard

Why You Should Go: You can clear space on your shelves and support a good cause! Drop off your book donations at this Quartier DIX30 hotel. All proceeds from a book sale next month, on April 24, will go to the Canadian Red Cross' Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal.

Facebook Event

Latin Music Night and Ukraine Fundraiser

When: Saturday, March 18

Address: Latin Groove Dance School, 1184, rue Sainte-Catherine Street O.

Why You Should Go: This downtown dance party offers a salsa, bachata, kizomba, and reggaeton soundtrack, with all profits going to the Ukrainian National Federation in Toronto.

"I'm glad we can start our socials again and use them this way. We can all do our part to help," said Sandra Campanelli, owner of Latin Groove Dance School. She said she's also looking for volunteers to help the night run smoothly and ensure that more funds can be donated to the cause. Any interested volunteers are asked to contact the school.

Facebook Event

