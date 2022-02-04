Trending Topics

Montreal Radio Host Chris Nilan Claims He Was Fired Because He's Not Vaccinated

Chris Nilan hosted Off The Cuff on TSN 690 for nearly a decade.

Associate Editor
Montreal Radio Host Chris Nilan Claims He Was Fired Because He's Not Vaccinated
KnucklesNilan30 | Twitter

Chris Nilan might be most recognized for his time playing for the Montreal Canadiens back in the mid-80s. But now, the former NHL player is stirring up quite the controversy following his departure from Bell Media's radio show, Off The Cuff. Nilan claims he was fired from Montreal's TSN 690 for refusing to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post shared to Twitter on Thursday, Nilan said that he was ordered by Bell Media to get vaccinated. However, the mid-day radio host stated that he "decided not to take the shot" following consultation with his doctor and in light of unspecified medical conditions.

He said he "sought a medical exemption and was denied."

Nilan claimed he received a letter on February 1 from Bell Media Regional General Manager Richard Gray notifying him that his contract was terminated "effective immediately."

Nilan described the decision as an "unfair action by Bell Media."

In August, Mirko Bibic, President and CEO of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, issued a statement on his LinkedIn page stating the company would require all "employees to be fully vaccinated in order to return to work or visit any Bell workplace this fall."

Premier François Legault said during a press conference on August 25, 2021, that employers have the right to decide whether or not to make vaccination mandatory, even going as far as saying an employer firing an employee would be reasonable.

MTL Blog reached out to Bell Media for a comment on this story. In response, PR & Partnerships Director Sara McLaren said the company "does not comment on staffing matters."

Chris Nilan, who served as a host on TSN 690 since 2013, ended his statement by showing gratitude to his fans and followers. "I want to thank all of my loyal listeners and the greatest fans in hockey, for all of your support and friendship over these many years," he said.

"Knocked down 9 times, got up 10..." Nilan finished.

