2 Canadians Were Named Among TIME's Most Influential People Of 2023
The 2023 list includes Beyonce, Joe Biden and Jennifer Coolidge.
Time Magazine has released its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world and two Canadians managed to secure a spot in 2023.
The list was first published back in 1999 and recognizes public figures who have contributed to their specific field, ranging from entertainment, science and politics, to name a few.
This year's list of TIME's 100 Most Influential People included major names from Jennifer Coolidge, Angela Bassett, Michael B. Jordan, Ke Huy Quan, Doja Cat, MrBeast, Joe Biden, and Beyoncé, among many other notable people.
Well, among the 100 recognized names in 2023 are two Canadians: Nathan Fielder and Elon Musk.
Lists in years past have included other Canadians, such as Shawn Mendes and Simu Liu, and now a couple more are joining the roster.
Nathan Fielder
The Canadian comedian was born and raised in Vancouver and was included in this year's list as part of the "innovators" category. Fielder is known for his hit Comedy Central series Nathan For You and HBO docu-comedy The Rehearsal.
"He mines the absurdities of how people relate to one another and how he relates to them, and it all makes you think, laugh, then think some more. There’s no one like him, which is something people say about their friends, but it’s especially true of Nathan. His work stays with you," Emma Stone wrote for Time.
Elon Musk
Now, Elon is certainly no stranger to the public sphere. The South African-born business magnate gained Canadian citizenship through his Canadian-born mother when he moved to Canada at 18 years old.
Elon, who was recognized as a "titan," in this year's Time Magazine list is known for his work as the CEO at SpaceX, Tesla and Twitter. "He soon distinguished himself using his boundless imagination and relentless drive that has landed rockets on platforms in the ocean, pioneered the electric-vehicle revolution, and changed how we think about energy in many forms," Kara Swisher wrote for Time.
