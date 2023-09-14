Simu Liu Showed Off His French Skills In A Recent Cheetos Commercial & They're Impressive
The Toronto star's French isn't all that bad.
Simu Liu is a master of many things, with a skill set that appears rather boundless: effortlessly transitioning from sun-soaked beachin' as Ken to safeguarding the world as Shang-Chi, and even channelling his inner car dealership maestro. And now, the Canadian actor has showcased the unexpected flair of speaking French in his repertoire. The Barbie actor recently showed off said French skills in a commercial, and they're pretty darn impressive.
In a recent campaign for Cheetos Canada, Liu, which happens to be the first-ever Canadian partnership with the iconic snack brand, put his French flair on full display while preparing for an on-set Cheetos shoot.
Simu Liu posing with a rock on gesture on set his Cheetos Canada campaign. Cheetos Canada
In the commercial, titled Take Direction, Liu is standing on a massive white cyc wall with a bag of crunchy Cheetos in one hand and orange Cheetle dust covering the fingertips of the other. The on-screen director, who is only really keen on shooting Liu’s Cheetle-covered fingers, asks him to step to the side of the camera just a little.
"Euh, excuse-moi Simu, peut-tu tasser un peu à droite?" the director asks. This is where Liu says his very first line in French. "À droite?" Simu asks, pointing to his right side, inching out of frame ever so slightly.
Despite moving to the side, Liu is asked yet again by the commercial director to move even more out of frame. "Oui, encore juste un petit peu," he says.
"Ouais, ouias," the actor said with a spot-on accent might I add. "Pas de problème," Liu added, moving more and more out of frame.
"Oui, encore," the director demands. "Mais tout va bien, juste un petit affaire encore tu vas voir c'est vraiment bon, encore, encore, encore…parfait. Action!"
At the call of "action!" Simu is now standing completely out of frame with nothing but his orange fingertips taking centre stage. Simu appears very confused, pointing out to the director that his face isn't even on camera anymore. "Mais, ma face n'est pas là?" he says.
While Simu's pronunciation makes it clear French isn't his first language, his ability to get his lines across and speak coherently and confidently deserves at least some praise. Now, production could have easily dubbed French over Simu or hired an accent coach. However, after Liu spoke with MTL Blog about his favourite Montreal restaurants, it's clear that his vast knowledge of the 514 suggests that his French is totally legit.
When discussing his top Montreal bagel spots in the city, St-Viateur is Liu's number one, pronouncing the French "eur" brilliantly. The same went for Liu's love for poutine at La Banquise in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough, a dish and restaurant name he also expressed without fault.
Who knows, maybe we'll see Simu Liu star in his first-ever French-speaking role soon. 'Till then, we'll bask in his French efforts with Cheetos.