best restaurants in montreal

9 Montreal Restaurants Were Named Among Opentable's 100 Most Loved In Canada

Who's hungry? 😍

Assistant Editor, MTL Blog
Lobster meal from Gibbys in Montreal, Quebec, Right: Interior of Bar George in Montreal, Quebec.

@themosttrusted | Instagram, @bargeorgemtl | Instagram
True

A few of the best restaurants in Montreal were shown a delicious amount of love in OpenTable's list of Canada's Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants for 2022.

The list was curated after more than one million restaurant reviews were analyzed from spots across Canada available for reservation on OpenTable submitted by verified OpenTable diners. "The result is a selection of the best places in Canada not to be missed," the online reservation service wrote.

Montreal scored nine spots on the list with Toronto (48), Calgary (21), Vancouver (18), Edmonton (2), Ottawa (1), and Saint John (1) all earning notable mentions as well.

So, whether you're in the mood for a trip to Paris, a vacay in the south of Spain or a journey through the Middle East — these must-try Montreal restaurants have got you (and your taste buds) covered.

Hoogan et Beaufort

Cuisine: French

Address: 4095 rue Molson, Montréal, QC

Menu

Modavie

Cuisine: French

Address: 1 rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

Menu

Damas


Cuisine: Syrian

Address: 1201 ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC

Menu

Estiatorio Milos

Cuisine: Greek

Address: 5357 ave. du Parc Montréal, QC

Menu

Gibbys

Cuisine: Steakhouse

Address: 298 Pl. d'Youville, Montréal, QC

Menu

Bar George

Cuisine: British

Address: 1440 rue Drummond, Montreal, Quebec

Menu

Bonaparte

Cuisine: French

Address: 47 rue Saint Francois Xavier, Montreal, QC

Menu

Maison Boulud

Cuisine: Contemporary French

Address: The Ritz-Carlton — 1228 rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC

Menu

Íberica

Cuisine: Tapas

Address: 1450 rue Peel, Montreal, QC

Menu

    Mike Chaar
