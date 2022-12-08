9 Montreal Restaurants Were Named Among Opentable's 100 Most Loved In Canada
Who's hungry? 😍
A few of the best restaurants in Montreal were shown a delicious amount of love in OpenTable's list of Canada's Top 100 Most Beloved Restaurants for 2022.
The list was curated after more than one million restaurant reviews were analyzed from spots across Canada available for reservation on OpenTable submitted by verified OpenTable diners. "The result is a selection of the best places in Canada not to be missed," the online reservation service wrote.
Montreal scored nine spots on the list with Toronto (48), Calgary (21), Vancouver (18), Edmonton (2), Ottawa (1), and Saint John (1) all earning notable mentions as well.
So, whether you're in the mood for a trip to Paris, a vacay in the south of Spain or a journey through the Middle East — these must-try Montreal restaurants have got you (and your taste buds) covered.
Hoogan et Beaufort
Cuisine: French
Address: 4095 rue Molson, Montréal, QC
Modavie
Cuisine: French
Address: 1 rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Damas
Cuisine: Syrian
Address: 1201 ave. Van Horne, Montreal, QC
Estiatorio Milos
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 5357 ave. du Parc Montréal, QC
Gibbys
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 298 Pl. d'Youville, Montréal, QC
Bar George
Cuisine: British
Address: 1440 rue Drummond, Montreal, Quebec
Bonaparte
Cuisine: French
Address: 47 rue Saint Francois Xavier, Montreal, QC
Maison Boulud
Cuisine: Contemporary French
Address: The Ritz-Carlton — 1228 rue Sherbrooke O., Montreal, QC
Íberica
Cuisine: Tapas
Address: 1450 rue Peel, Montreal, QC