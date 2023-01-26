5 Quebec Cities Ranked Among The Most Popular Places To Move In Canada
Looks like nobody wants to move to Alberta…
It seems as if more and more people are packing up and trekking on over to la belle province. In fact, U-Haul's list of the top 25 Canadian growth cities for 2022 named five Quebec cities among the most popular spots across Canada to move to.
The rental company used transactional data compiled for the annual U-Haul Growth Index to compile its ranking, and Quebec registered the second-largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks in 2022.
New Brunswick landed first on the list, and Quebec is followed by Ontario (3), Prince Edward Island (4), Nova Scotia (5), Saskatchewan (6), Manitoba (7), Newfoundland and Labrador (8), British Columbia (9), and Alberta (10).
U-Haul's growth cities report features three cities in Quebec among the top 10 net-gain markets and two others among the top 25.
"This includes Montreal, which was unranked in 2021 but saw a 25.8% year-over-year jump in one-way U-Haul truck arrivals in 2022 to place ninth on the list."
Although Montreal scored a top 10 spot, it wasn't the highest-ranking Quebec city to make the cut. Trois-Rivières managed to land second on the list, with Quebec City coming in fourth.
Devin Mitchell, U-Haul Company of Atlantic Canada president, believes the trend of moving outside of metropolitan areas comes down to one thing: cost. "People are trying to find the most affordable places with the lowest cost of living while still being able to access the great outdoor amenities for which Canada is known," Mitchell said.
That's why more folks are packing a one-way truck to places like Sherbrooke, which landed 18th on the list and Saint-Hubert, a city only 20 minutes outside of Montreal, which ranked 20th.
