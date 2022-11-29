Health Canada Recalled Christmas Lights Due To An Electric Shock Hazard
Happy holidays!
Don't decorate that Christmas tree of yours just yet! Health Canada has recalled multi-colour lights due to an electric shock hazard and the affected item was sold in Montreal.
The consumer product recall was flagged on November 28 and involves the following item:
- 60 LED Mini-Style Lights with multi-colour bulbs | 16 feet (4.8m) | UPC: 7 64878 78237 5
"Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that the decorative lighting strings may pose an electric shock hazard to consumers," the federal health department stated.
The LED lights were sold at Noël Éternel Inc. in Old Montreal. The company has reported that two units of the recalled item were sold in Canada between April 2021 to November 2022. However, no incident or injury in Canada has been reported as of November 28.
Per the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act, the recalled LED lights should not be redistributed, sold or given away in Canada. Health Canada is urging those in possession of the product to "immediately stop using" the lights and dispose of them in accordance with local transport and waste requirement for electronic products.
It also asks consumers to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of the recalled product (or any other product) by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.
Health Canada recommends contacting Noël Éternal directly by phone or email for any questions, concerns or inquiries regarding the affected item.
