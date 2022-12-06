Health Canada Has Recalled 6 Food Items, One Due To Plastic & Another Due To Bone Fragments
Check those groceries! ⚠️
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency have recalled several food products that have been sold nationally, one of which is due to the presence of "extraneous materials," and another due to bone particles.
The federal health department is urging the public to not serve, sell, distribute or consume any of the affected items. If you do have any of the recalled products, it's recommended by Health Canada that you toss them out right away or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are six recalled food items to look out for:
Cruzilles Mini Pastille — Fruit Jellies
Cruzilles brand Acid Mini Pastille – Fruit Jellies.
Recalled Product: Cruzilles Acid Mini Pastille — Fruit Jellies | 210 g
Reason for Recall: According to Health Canada, the fruit jellies have been recalled due to undeclared milk. The affected items have been sold in Quebec and Ontario.
Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich — Meatless Sausage
Recalled Product: Alpha Plant-Based Breakfast Sandwich — Meatless Sausage | 156 g
Reason for Recall: The plant-based breakfast sandwich is being removed from shelves across Canada due to undeclared milk, Health Canada reported.
Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks
Libby brand chocolate covered chickpeas.
Recalled Product: Lebby Dark Chocolate Chickpea Snacks | 99 g | Best By: January 20, 2023
Reason for Recall: Health Canada said that the affected product, which was sold nationally, is being recalled from the marketplace as it contains milk which is not declared on the label.
Ground Turkey Extra Lean 98/2
Recalled Product: Ground Turkey Extra Lean 98/2 | 454 g
Reason for Recall: The ground turkey has been recalled due to pieces of bone, the federal health department said. The affected product has been sold across Canada.
Lemon & Poppyseed Poundcake
Recalled Product: Sélection du Pâtissier Lemon and Poppysdeen Poundcake | 1.55 kg
Reason for Recall: The poundcake, which was sold in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia, has been recalled due to pieces of plastic, Health Canada stated.
Bliss Balls & Everland Chocolate
Bliss Balls brand chocolate and Everland brand chocolate.
Recalled Products:
- Bliss Balls Chocolate | 150 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate Brownie | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate Cranberry | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate Ginger | 285 g
- Bliss Balls Chocolate | 50 g
- Everland Chocolate Cashews | 113 g
- Everland Chocolate Almonds | 113 g
- Everland Chocolate Hazelnuts | 113 g
- Everland Organic Almond Chocolate Bark | 113 g
- Everland Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark | 113 g
Reason for Recall: The chocolate products have been recalled due to undeclared milk, per Health Canada. The affected items were sold in Quebec, Alberta and British Columbia and "may have been distributed in other provinces and territories."
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.