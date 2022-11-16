Montreal Parking Ticket Fines Are Going Up In 2023 — Here's What You'll Pay For Each Offence
You definitely don't want to do any weird parking shenanigans in 2023.
Montreal drivers beware: in 2023, parking fines will be pricier than ever throughout the city, according to city spokesperson Hugo Bourgoin and as first reported by CTV News. The new fines are being introduced for a number of reasons, but let's start with the basics.
How much is a Montreal parking ticket?
Currently (in 2022), your basic unauthorized parking fine costs $51. Parking in a way that obstructs circulation, or in a no-stop zone, will land you a $61 charge. Parking illegally in a spot for disabled people or in a reserved lane will land you a hefty $234 fine — and remember, it's only getting more expensive.
Why are Montreal's parking fines increasing?
It's all part of the city's Vision Zero plan, a long-term set of actions that aim for "zero deaths and serious injuries" across the city's transport networks, Bourgoin told MTL Blog via email. Montreal's parking fines haven't been updated since 2020, and increasing them now will ideally change "criminal and problematic" actions taken by drivers "in order to improve safety for all users" of the city's roads.
When will Montreal's new parking fines be instated?
The new fines are set to take effect in January 2023, although awareness campaigns about road safety have been in effect since last month, Bourgoin said. One of the key issues the city is focusing on in its Vision Zero 2022-2024 Action Plan is "visual obstruction at intersections" — parking near crosswalks, for instance.
How much will a parking fine cost in Montreal in 2023?
It depends on your infraction. A basic parking fine will cost you $60, a $9 increase from the current fine. Double-parking or obstructing traffic will cost you $71, parking in a disabled spot will cost $271, and the same fee applies when parking in a reserved lane. Finally, parking in a no-stop zone will also cost $71. Each fine is increasing by about the same proportion: around 15% of the original 2020-2022 fine.