A Snow Removal Company Is Hiring In Montreal & You Could Make Up To $30/Hr
And you don't need any experience!
Montreal is expected to get real cold and real snowy real soon, and if you're one of those special people who thrive in those weather conditions, then there's a way for you to make money playing in the snow. Ok, not playing in the snow, but shovelling it! Strathmore, a landscaping company offering snow removal services in Montreal, is currently hiring for this winter season and you could earn up to $30 an hour.
Strathmore is looking to fill a handful of positions including snow shovelers and crew leaders from November 13 to April 15.
"Do you enjoy working in a leadership role? Do you love snow? Do you like working with all kinds of people, from all walks of life? If so, we want to hear from you!" the company wrote in the job listing.
In order to be eligible, applicants must be available 24 hours a day on call and be able and willing to work in a team environment. Strathmore guarantees a minimum of 20 hours per week.
While no experience is needed, wages vary from $25 to $30 per hour depending on past experience working in snow removal.
A crew leader will be responsible for supervising a team of two to five shovellers and provide "leadership, direction and support." Strathmore says that a "perfect match" for this position is someone who has a class 5 driver's license and a clean driving record, is able to work at night and is punctual and dependable.
Snow shovellers will remove snow from walkways, stairs, entrances and parking lots of homes, offices or small community centres.
Strathmore promises to provide all of its employees with winter gear to keep them as warm, dry and safe as possible as they trek through the snow. Additionally, snow removal team members benefit from paid overtime, growth opportunities within the company and competitive wages, the company says.
So, if you've got what it takes and are looking to earn a little extra something this winter, then shovel off those CVs and apply away.