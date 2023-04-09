7 Cars Have Been Recalled Across Canada — Here's Which Vehicles Are Affected
Nissan, Tesla, Volvo and Hyundai are among the affected car manufacturers.
Transport Canada has published several recalls for cars across Canada from manufacturers including Nissan, Hyundai, BMW, and Tesla, to name a few. The recalls are due to several health and safety risks posed to both drivers and passengers of the affected vehicles.
From issues involving incorrectly installed door latches and software problems all the way to faulty front suspensions and improperly welded seat frames, the federal department is urging Canadians to verify if their cars are included the recalls, and is instructing on which steps to take in order to fix the problem(s) concerning the current recall.
Here is the complete list of the recalled vehicles flagged by Transport Canada:
BMW
Recalled Vehicle: SUV recalled by BMW
Recall Reason: "On a small number of vehicles, the front seat frames may not have been properly welded. As a result, the seats could fail and move in a crash," Transport Canada warns.
Volkswagen
Recalled Vehicle: SUV recalled by Volkswagen
Recall Reason: According to the report "the passenger occupant detection system (PODS) may malfunction. This could cause the airbag system to turn off the passenger-front airbag even when a passenger is seated."
Hyundai
Recalled Vehicle: Car recalled by Hyundai
Recall Reason: Transport Canada indicated that "there may be a problem with the seat belt pretensioners. As a result, the seat belt pretensioners may not work properly in a crash."
Volvo
Recalled Vehicle: Car recalled by Volvo
Recall Reason: The report published by Transport Canada states "on a small number of vehicles, a software problem could cause an "e-Call service required" message to falsely display when there is no issue with the emergency calling (e-Call) system. As a result, you may not be warned when there is a real problem with the e-Call system."
Mercedes-Benz
Recalled Vehicle: SUV recalled by Mercedes-Benz
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the B-pillar trim could crack when a side curtain airbag deploys in a crash. If this happens, the side airbag(s) may not inflate properly and plastic pieces could be propelled toward people in the vehicle," warns the recall report.
Tesla
Recalled Vehicles:
- Tesla Model 3 2019, 2020, and 2021
- Tesla Model Y 2020 and 2021
Recall Reason: "The bolts that attach the front suspension lateral links to the sub-frame may not be properly tightened. Over time, the bolts could loosen and the lateral links could separate from the sub-frame. If this happens, there could be sudden changes in wheel alignment and a loss of vehicle stability," Transport Canada said in the report.
Nissan
Recalled Vehicle: SUV recalled by Nissan
Recall Reason: "On certain vehicles, the wrong door latch may have been installed in the front passenger door. As a result, the automatic locking function won't work on that door. An unlocked door could open in a crash," the recall report states.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.