8 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) are currently recalling a handful of food items that have been sold across Canada due to various reasons including undeclared ingredients and microbial contamination.
The federal department is urging the public to verify if they have purchased any of the affected products. If so, it's recommended that you do not consume, sell, or distribute the recalled items. Health Canada has stated that consumers should toss the item(s) out immediately or return them to the point of purchase.
Here are the eight recalled foods to look out for:
Jahaan's brand Falooda Drinks
Recalled Products:
- Jahaan's Flood Drink with Almond | 290 ml
- Jahaan's Flood Drink with Chikoo | 290 ml
- Jahaan's Flood Drink with Thandai | 290 ml
Recall Reason: "Jahaan's brand of Falooda Drinks recalled due to improperly declared milk," Health Canada said.
Mother Dairy brand Paneer Cheese
Recalled Product: Mother Dairy Paneer Fresh Cheese | 340 g and 1.9 kg
Recall Reason: "Mother Dairy brand Paneer Fresh Cheese recalled due to generic E. coli.," Health Canada stated.
Shirakiku brand Chill Pepper Powder
Recalled Product: Shirakiku Chili Pepper Powder (Ichimi Togarashi) | 300 g
Recall Reason: According to the federal health department, the child pepper powder has been recalled due to undeclared sesame.
PC brand Canadian Cheddar Cheese
Recalled Product: PC Canadian Cheddar Cheese | 250 g
Recall Reason: Health Canada indicated that "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination."
1001 Fondue brand Le Fondue au Village
Recalled Product: 1001 Fondue Le Fondue Au Village | 350 g and 125 g
Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," Health Canada said.
McCain Straight Cut Fries
Recalled Product: MacMillan's Specialty Foods McCain 3/8" Staycrisp Straight Cut Fries | 2.04 kg
Recall Reason: The federal health department said that "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain gluten and wheat which are not declared on the label."
Sherbon brand Falooda Drinks
Recalled Product: Sherbon Falooda Drink with Mango | 290 ml
Recall Reason: Health Canada said that the product has been recalled due to undeclared milk.
Le Fromage au Village & Freshfun Fantastic Cheese
Recalled Products:
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Légumes | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Chili | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Aneth | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Tex-Mex | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - White | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Orange | 200 g
- FreshFun Fantastic Cheese Curds - firms unripened cheese "The Block" - Marble | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Fleurs d'ail - Unripened Firm Cheese - Garlic Flower | 160 g and variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Cœur du Village - Fromage cheddar du Témiscamingue - firm unripened cheese | 150 g and Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Blanc firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Le Coloré firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Le Marbré firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village Smoked cheddar | 160 g
- Le Fromage au Village La Coulée des érables - semi soft surface ripened cheese | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Diable aux Vaches - semi-soft organic surface ripened cheese | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en bloc froid non-affiné à pâte ferme | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en block froid non-affiné à pâte ferme - Chili | Varibale
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en block froid non-affiné à pâte ferme - Orange | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en block froid non-affiné à pâte ferme - Marble | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage non-affine à pâte ferme sans lactose - White | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage non-affine à pâte ferme sans lactose - Orange | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage non-affine à pâte ferme sans lactose - Marble | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Le Sieur Corbeau de Lorrainville - Organic semi-soft surface ripened cheese | Variable
- Le Fromage au Village Fromage en saumure | 175 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 200 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 400 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 960 g
- Le Fromage au Village "Poutine" – firm unripened cheese | 2kg
Recall Reason: "The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria contamination," Health Canada said.
