7 Giant Corn Mazes Near Montreal Where You Can Lose Yourself In The Magic Of Fall
No, literally, you WILL get lost... but in a fun way.
Sure, there are pumpkin spice lattes and multicoloured leaves, but nothing says fall fun in Quebec like navigating your way through a giant corn maze.
There are plenty of places to wander amongst the corn stalks near Montreal — both during the day and after dark. Whether you're looking for a wholesome family activity or a Halloween-inspired fright night that'll make you scream in terror, there's something for everyone.
Many farms have online reservation systems while others don't require reservations, so check the websites thoroughly before heading out!
La Ferme Forget
Distance From Montreal: 40 minutes by car
Price: $8 per adult during regular hours or $15 per adult on Friday nights
When: The farm's opening hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays or 7 p.m. on weekends. For Friday nights at the farm, doors open at 6 p.m. and the last departure is at 9 p.m. with the site closing at 11 p.m.
Address: 7901, ave. Marcel-Villeneuve, Laval, QC
Why You Need To Go: This cornfield is 3.5 hectares – the equivalent of five football fields — and the maze brings you into the heart of it. You could check it out during the day, but adrenaline junkies looking for a fear factor will want to go Friday night when the labyrinth stays open after dark.
The price of your ticket also gets you access to bonus activities like tractor rides, u-pick sunflowers and zinnias fields, campfires with marshmallows, and a mini animal farm, depending on when you go.
Verger Labonté
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour by car
Price: $18.95 in the day and $20.95 in the evening for adults
When: Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. & Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Address: 2291, boul. Perrot Notre-Dame-de-l'Île-Perrot, QC
Why You Need To Go: Thie farm has not one, not two, but THREE corn mazes to explore, each fitting this year's theme: London 1886, mysteries and investigations. "This season, take to the streets of 1880s Victorian London with Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson," the website describes.
In addition to the mazes, and outdoor investigation games for all ages, there's also a separate murder mystery game you can take part in.
Your ticket includes access to the corn mazes, farmhouse, picnic area, tractor rides, apple picking area (bag of apples excluded in the price) and more.
Labyrinthe Galaxie
Distance From Montreal: 30-40 minutes by car
Price: $15 per adult
When: Friday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. & Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: 30, Montée des Quarante-Deux, Sainte-Julie, QC
Why You Need To Go: According to the Labyrinthe Galaxie website, it has "one of the largest outdoor mazes in the world" with a total area of 48 acres — the equivalent of about 20 rugby fields. The gigantic corn maze in the heart of Ste-Julie offers four different options for landscaped trails: 1 km, 2 km, 3 km, or 5 km.
"The most seasoned scout in you is bound to get lost in this colossal maze," the website says. "Feeling corny will never have felt so good!"
Ferme Guy Rivest (Le Grand Labyrinthe De Lanaudière)
Distance From Montreal: 1.5 hours by car
Price: $8.50 per adult
When: Wednesday to Sunday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. (last entry at 4:15 p.m.)
Address: 1305, ch. Laliberté Rawdon, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: The 6-hectare cornfield has around 8 km of trails cut into it — all designed, according to the website, "to make you lose the north." The current edition has a cinema theme but will be decorated for Halloween throughout the month of October.
Citrouilleville at Ferme Benoit Vernier
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour by car
Price: $15 per adult
When: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays (but hours do vary depending on the day so check website for details)
Address: 560 69e Avenue Saint-Zotique, QC
Why You Need To Go: This place is Halloween heaven or, as the website calls it, "the most original pumpkin village!" Not only do you get access to a corn maze, but there are also houses made of pumpkins, a u-pick pumpkin patch, and multiple fall photo booths where you can snap the perfect Insta shot. The idea of the corn maze is to find King Corn, the master of the maze, who will guide you on your journey.
Ouimet Farms Adventure
Distance From Montreal: 90 minutes by car
Price: $17 per adult
When: Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until October 24
Address: 63 Main St. W., Vankleek Hill, ON
Why You Need To Go: The 7-acre corn maze is Walt Disney World themed this year, in honour of the Orlando amusement park's 50th anniversary. If a trip to Florida isn't possible right now, why not take these mazes for a spin? The labyrinth can be completed in three different ways so you get to choose your own adventure.
Fraisière Lauzon et Fils
Distance From Montreal: 1 hour by car
Price: $15 per adult
When: Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Friday and Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. (between September 24 and October 30)
Address: 11, rang du Trait-Carré, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, QC
Why You Need To Go: This giant corn maze is decorated for Halloween and turns haunted at night. Your ticket gets you access to the whole site. In addition to the labyrinth, there are sunflower trails, pumpkins and squash fields. Bring on the fall fun!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
In Quebec, a vaccine passport is required to access many businesses and activities deemed non-essential, including restaurants and bars.