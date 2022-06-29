7 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Fridge & Pantry
Norovirus and undeclared ingredients are the culprit! 🤢⚠️
It seems as if Health Canada has been working overtime after recalling a handful of food items across Canada.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has gone on to issue an array of warnings regarding products distributed throughout the country that have been infected with norovirus or have undeclared ingredients on the label, including milk, eggs, and...metal.
Health Canada is urging the public to not "consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products."
So, what should you be looking out for in your kitchen?
Raaka brand Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao
Health Canada flagged Raaka's Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao product due to undeclared sesame. The recall was issued on June 24, 2022, and the CFIA is calling for those who purchased the recalled product to "not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
The exact details regarding the recalled Raaka brand chocolate are:
- Raaka Coconut Milk Unroasted Dark Chocolate 60% Cacao | 1.8 oz | UPC: 6 62425 03592 2 | Batch 227
The affected product was sold nationally.
Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato
Gelato Artigianale's Raspberry Gelato.
The Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato has been recalled by the CFIA due to possible norovirus contamination of raspberries used in the product.
Health Canada is recommending the public to "check to see if you have recalled products," and to "not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products."
The details regarding the affected product are as follows:
- Gelato Artigianale al gusto di Raspberry Gelato | 1L | UPC: 0 000000 067430
The product has been sold at Angelo's Italian Market Inc., 755 Wonderland Road North, London, ON up to and including June 14, 2022.
T.A.S Brand Coconut Water
T.A.S.'s coconut water can.
The CFIA has recalled T.A.S Coconut Water due to undeclared milk. "The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains milk, which is not declared on the label," Health Canada stated.
Details regarding the affected product are:
- T.A.S Coconut Water | 310 mL | UPC: 8 04531 11030 2 | MFD: November, 10, 2021 | EXP: November, 9, 2023
The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Quebec.
Shrimp dumpling with fish wrapper
Shrimp dumpling with fish wrapper.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has recalled these shrimp dumplings with fish wrappers due to undeclared eggs.
"The affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it contains egg which is not declared on the label," the CFIA stated.
"The recalled product has been sold in Ontario and Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories."
Details regarding the affected product are:
- Shrimp Dumpling with Fish Wrapper | 340g | UPC: 6 920732 127940 | All packages sold up to and including June 23, 2022
The CFIA is currently verifying that the industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
Various brands of Ginger Cookies and Oatmeal Choco Chip Cookies
Health Canada and the CFIA have recalled various ginger cookies and oatmeal chocolate chip cookies from the marketplace due to the presence of pieces of metal.
The recalled products are:
- Irene's Bakery Ginger Cookies | 8 pieces | UPC: 0 624461 11117 6
- Irene's Bakery Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookies | 8 pieces | UPC: 0 624461 11115 2
- Ginger Cookie | 1 piece
- Oatmeal Choc Chip Cookie | 1 piece
Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate
Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate.
Health Canada has recalled Crave Stevia brand Dark All Natural Chocolate due to undeclared milk.
According to the CFIA, "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace because it may contain milk which is not declared on the label. The recalled product has been sold in British Columbia and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. It has also been sold online."
Details regarding the recalled product are as follows:
- Crave Stevia Dark All Natural Chocolate | 85g | UPC: 8 84063 00085 2
Fresh Prep brand Creamy Basil Pesto Gnocchi
Health Canada recalled Fresh Prep's Creamy Basil Pesto Gnocchi due to undeclared wheat.
The affected product was sold throughout British Columbia and should be avoided by those with wheat and gluten allergies and ailments, including celiac disease.
Details regarding the recalled products are as follows:
- Fresh Prep Creamy Basil Pesto Gnocchi | 1 count | Code: RO4 166D - RO4 165C
